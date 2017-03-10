Broncos add Menelik Watson to Ron Leary-led offensive line

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Menelik Watson of Oakland Raiders chats to tv during a NFL Media Day at Wembley Stadium, on July 16, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images) (Photo: Charlie Crowhurst, 2014 Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD - As the Denver Broncos were introducing their new offensive guard in one room, their soon-to-be new offensive tackle was touring other rooms.

Ronald Leary and Menelik Watson brought considerably more hope of better play to the Broncos’ offensive line room Friday.

Leary, a three-year starting left guard for the Dallas Cowboys before he became free agent Thursday, was introduced to the Denver media Friday afternoon after signing a four-year, $35 million contract that was agreed to on Wednesday during the negotiating period.

Watson, an oft-injured starting right tackle for the AFC West Division-rival Oakland Raiders, was visiting the Broncos somewhere inside their headquarters Friday as Leary was answering questions.

About 45 minutes after Leary finished his last interview, the Broncos signed Watson to a three-year contract.

Leary was asked the impression the rest of the league has from the outside looking in on the Broncos during an interview with 9NEWS.

“As a championship contender every year,’’ Leary said. “You see that the Broncos are playing on Thursday night, you want to watch the Broncos play on Thursday night. You know they’re going to come with it every time they touch the field.

“They’ve got an offense they’re trying to build on, they’ve got some pieces they’re trying to put together. And you can’t say enough about their defense. They have one of the best defenses that you’ll see in football right now.’’

And no, Leary said he hasn’t talked to former teammate Tony Romo.

“I’m not a recruiter,’’ he said.

The Broncos have now addressed two holes in their offensive line, although they took a backwards approach to it. Their needs were at left tackle and right guard. They signed a right tackle (Watson) and left guard (Leary).

Most likely, Max Garcia will switch from left guard to right, and Donald Stephenson will switch from right tackle to left.

Stephenson has a $4 million salary option that becomes guaranteed on Monday. The Broncos are still shopping for another left tackle, defensive end and defensive tackle.

© 2017 KUSA-TV