Broncos agree to terms with Brock Olivo as special teams coordinator

14 Nov 1999: Brock Olivo #26 of the Detroit Lions stands on the field during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at the Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Lions 23-19. (Photo: Tom Hauck/Allsport)

KUSA—The Denver Broncos’ new special teams coordinator is Brock Olivo, who spent previous three seasons serving as special teams assistant to Dave Toub in Kansas City.

The Broncos and Olivo have agreed to terms and are finalizing a contract Thursday morning.

Olivo, 40, was a special teams’ teammate of Broncos’ director of player personal Matt Russell for two years (1998-99) with the Detroit Lions.

Olivo is the second new member of the Broncos’ coaching staff. The other is head coach Vance Joseph, who was Russell’s teammate at the University of Colorado in 1993-94.

Although Russell may have dozens of former teammates who want to be a Broncos coach, the connection couldn’t have hurt Olivo, who has no previous coordinator experience but has widely been considered a rising star in the NFL coaching ranks.

Olivo replaces Joe DeCamillis, who left two weeks ago to become special teams coordinator of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A former star running back at Missouri, Olivo played four seasons with the Lions. Although he had just two carries and seven catches, he was a core special teams’ player for the Lions.

Olivo’s immediate boss in Kansas City was Toub, who was one of Denver’s three head coaching candidates earlier this month.

Although the Broncos selected Joseph for the head job, the search committee led by general manager John Elway was obviously impressed enough with Toub to hire away his top assistant.

With the Broncos, Olivo inherits two talented young kickers in Brandon McManus and punter Riley Dixon. The top returner is Kalif Raymond who got a last-season audition this season.

From 1994-97, Olivo averaged 757 yards rushing a season on 4.4 yards per carry and scored 31 career touchdowns. Toub was Missouri’s strength and conditioning coach during that period.

After Olivo’s NFL playing career ended, he was a player-coach for the SS. Lazio Marines in Rome, Italy. He unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2008 when he was defeated in the Republican primary. He then coached one year for the United Football League’s Omaha Nighthawks, and coached two years for Coastal Carolina before catching on as Toub’s assistant in Kansas City.

The hiring of Olivo leaves Joseph with only the tight ends position remaining to fill the top-end of his coaching staff.

