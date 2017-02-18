Broncos among teams expressing interest in defensive tackle Earl Mitchell

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 16: Nose tackle Earl Mitchell #90 of the Miami Dolphins on the sidelines against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium during a preseason game on August 16, 2014 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff McBride/Getty Images) (Photo: Cliff McBride, 2014 Getty Images)

KUSA - Recently released defensive tackle Earl Mitchell is expected to visit with several teams next week and the Denver Broncos may be one of them.

Mitchell is a 6-foot-3, 300-pound run-stuffer and the Broncos need to do a much better of stuffing the run.

The Broncos ranked 28th against the run in 2016, allowing 130.3 yards per game. Opponents clearly game-planned to not leave themselves vulnerable against Denver’s vaunted, Von Miller-led pass rush by calling 482 running plays against the Broncos, third-most in the league. Only lowly San Francisco and Cleveland, who combined for three wins, faced more rushing attempts.

Mitchell, 29, played four seasons with the Houston Texans and the previous three seasons with the Miami Dolphins before he became a salary-cap casualty this week. His release saved the Dolphins $4 million in salary cap space.

He immediately calls from several teams, including the Broncos, according to a league source.

If Mitchell should wind up in Denver, he would fit the inside defensive end position of the Broncos’ 3-4 front. He was playing at a high level for the Dolphins but a calf injury forced him to miss the first half of last season. He was brought back from injured reserve to play in Miami’s final nine games.

With the Texans, Mitchell’s defensive line coach was Bill Kollar, who now holds the same position with the Broncos. New Broncos head coach Vance Joseph was the Texans’ defensive backs coach during Mitchell’s time there and Dolphins’ defensive coordinator last year.

