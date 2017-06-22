Broncos announce training camp schedule

Broncos training camp. (Photo: Reno Boyd, KUSA)

KUSA - There will be fewer opportunities to view the Denver Broncos during training camp this year, but the experience figures to be more pleasant.

There are 12 open-to-public practices this year, which will all run from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the UCHealth Training Center. The first training camp workout that can be viewed by fans is July 27. There are usually a few more practices available to fans but the Broncos are using one of their training camp weeks to hold joint workouts with the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif.

As always, admission and parking are free during camp. A couple new perks: Food trucks, which will be parked alongside the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse, and ATM and credit card machines will be available.

The Broncos’ training camp schedule that is open to the public (again, all sessions start at 9:30 a.m.):

Thursday, July 27

Friday, July 28

Saturday, July 29

Sunday, July 30

Monday, July 31

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Thursday, Aug. 3

Friday, Aug. 4 9 (Kids Day to celebrate mascot Miles' birthday)

Saturday, Aug. 5

Monday, Aug. 7

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Thursday, Aug. 10: Preseason game at Chicago Bears

Saturday, Aug. 12

Some fan reminders: Lawn chairs and umbrellas are not permitted so have proper footwear for berm seating and sunscreen.

