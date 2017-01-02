Broncos ask Atlanta permission to interview Kyle Shanahan

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 20: Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan looks on during a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 20, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Goodlett, 2015 Getty Images)

DENVER - The Denver Broncos have started to move on the process of replacing Gary Kubiak as head coach.

The team has formally asked the Atlanta Falcons for permission to interview offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

Shanahan has been interviewing for head jobs with other teams this week as his Falcons have earned a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs. An interview between the Broncos and Shanahan would happen during the weekend, most likely Saturday.

"He's a hot name out there,'' said Broncos general manager John Elway. "He'd be somebody who would be on our list.''

Shanahan is the son of Mike Shanahan, who was only the best head coach in Broncos history. Mike Shanahan compiled a 138-86 record in the 14-year period from 1995, when he succeeded Wade Phillips as head coach, until 2008, when he was fired following his third consecutive non-playoff season.

His term included the Broncos’ first-ever Super Bowl titles in the back-to-back seasons of 1997-98. Mike Shanahan’s quarterback during those Super Bowl seasons was John Elway, who is now the Broncos’ general manager, and the man charged with hiring the team’s next head coach.

In recent years, Kyle Shanahan has made a name for himself independent of his father as one of the NFL’s brightest offensive minds. He uses some of the principals of the West Coast offense that Elway prefers, although Kyle Shanahan has greatly updated that system in the past five or six years.

His Falcons were the league’s highest-scoring team this year at 33.5 points per game. They were also No. 2 in total offense with a balance of 293.5 passing yards per game from quarterback Matt Ryan and 119.1 rushing yards.

The Broncos are also expected to be interested in Miami defensive coordinator Vance Joseph among other. Joseph's Dolphins, however, are preparing for their first-round AFC playoff game this week at Pittsburgh.

"the hard thing is a lot of these coaches are part of playoff teams so we have to work around their schedules,'' Elway said. "We'll talk to them as soon as we can. We're going to try to get the three or four best candidates we can in here.''

