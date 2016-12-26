Broncos eliminated from playoffs following uninspired 33-10 loss to Chiefs

Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak talks with quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) during the first half of the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. (Photo: Jay Biggerstaff, Jay Biggerstaff)

KANSAS CITY - Either the mighty Denver Broncos couldn’t find inspiration from a No. 6 playoff seed or, worse, they simply weren’t talented enough to earn it.

A playoff streak that started with Tim Tebow in 2011 and continued for four more seasons with Peyton Manning, ended in the Broncos’ quarterback transition season of 2016 when they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 33-10, on a rainy Christmas Night at Arrowhead Stadium.

"It stinks,'' said Trevor Siemian, the quarterback who headed the transition this season. "There’s no other way to put it. It stinks. It’s frustrating. We knew we had to win these next two to give ourselves a chance. We didn’t get it done."

The Chiefs rubbed it in on the Broncos by having 350-pound defensive tackle Dontari Poe throw a 2-yard jump pass to tight end Demetrius Harris for a touchdown with less than 2 minutes remaining.

“We won the AFC West five years straight,'' said Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. "They finally got a chance to beat us and have fun with it. You like to have fun with your team. I say it’s cool. I had no problem with it.’’

The Broncos have far bigger problems than to worry about any disrespect they received from the Chiefs. The Broncos’ third consecutive loss dropped their overall record to a playoff-eliminating 8-7. The Chiefs improved to 11-4. They are assured of nothing less than the No. 6 playoff seed as an AFC wild card and they can still win the AFC West Division that belonged to the Broncos the previous five consecutive seasons.

The King is dead. Long live John Elway.

"We won the Super Bowl, all kinds of good stuff happened in 2016,'' said Broncos' star outside linebacker Von Miller. "We had some bad stuff happen, too. But we’ll be good. We handled it with grace. I trust the leadership of the organization. I trust "7" on top that we’ll have heckuva offseason and we’ll be right back.’’

It's the first time since Elway became the Broncos' general manager in 2011 that his team will not participate in the postseason. Harris and Miller were rookies that year. When they play the Oakland Raiders next week on New Year's Day, it will be the first time they will have played in a game with nothing at stake.

“It’s weird,'' Harris said. "It’s a weird situation to have to play a game just to play. I’ve been playing games to win championships, to win playoff games. It’s a weird feeling for sure.’’

Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak wonders if it wasn't the first loss to the Chiefs earlier this season that doomed his team.

“I’ve thought about that for a few days,'' Kubiak said. "We’re 7-3 in week 11. We’ve got an 8-point lead with 3 minutes left in the game. We could have come out of the game with a lot of confidence offensively with a young quarterback, a young running back. ... We come out of that game, we don’t get it done. Since then, it’s been a struggle. Especially offensively it’s been a struggle. Our defense battled our tails off. We didn’t play good tonight but that’s the NFL.’’

In the end, the Broncos played as if they were resigned to their fate. The Broncos had played in two of the past three Super Bowls. They had won it all last year. They had earned first-round AFC playoff byes in each of the past four years.

They started their game here Christmas Night like they wanted no part of the No. 6, and final, playoff seed.

Playing for their playoff lives here at rain-soaked Arrowhead Stadium, the Broncos quickly fell behind 14-0 after each team had two possessions.

“You prepare every week for the next game,'' said Broncos pass rusher DeMarcus Ware. "And if you don’t execute the right way you’re not going to win. We were enthusiastic. The effort was there. Just too many mistakes against a good team. I’ve never in my 12 years of playing had our defense give up a 70 yarder and an 80 yarder.’’

The game was played beneath an intermittent rain, with precipitation ranging from a light drizzle to torrential downpours. Strange, it seemed to rain in sheets when the Chiefs had the ball early – and they used the slick conditions to their advantage against the banged-up Denver defense.

A week after Broncos defensive players vented their displeasure at their offense following a 16-3 loss to the New England Patriots, Denver’s D was horrific early.

Playing without starting strong safety T.J. Ward (concussion) and inside linebacker Brandon Marshall (hamstring), and then losing Derek Wolfe (neck), Kayvon Webster (concussion) and Sylvester Williams (left/ankle) in the second quarter, Denver’s D allowed the Chiefs to march effortlessly on their first possession.

The drive ended with quarterback Alex Smith sauntering untouched into the left end zone from 10 yards out.

With Siemian off to a jittery start -- he finished 17 of 43 for 183 yards and a 43.1 passer rating that was easily the worst of his career -- the Chiefs’ second possession was even easier as speedster Tyreek Hill – who single-handedly unraveled Denver’s season a month earlier with a stirring, three touchdown performance – raced 70 yards around left end for a touchdown.

On that play, Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce destroyed Broncos safety Darian Stewart with a Hill-springing block.

It was 14-0 Chiefs.

“We haven’t stopped the run,'' Harris said. "Haven’t stopped the run all season. We haven’t ran the ball all season. When you don’t run the ball and you don’t stop the run that’s a bad combination for a team.’’

The Denver defense wasn’t pointing any fingers this time. It did briefly present hope by forcing a turnover that led to a touchdown. Smith was hit by Broncos blitzing linebacker Corey Nelson as he was attempting a deep pass. The pass hung in the air and was snatched by Broncos rookie safety Justin Simmons, who was starting for the concussed Ward. Simmons returned the interception 38 yards to the Kansas City 6.

Even the slumping Broncos’ offense was able to take it from there. A 5-yard completion from Siemian to Demaryius Thomas and 1-yard touchdown run by Justin Forsett made it 14-7.

Forsett started his second consecutive game but the first-half highlight for the Broncos was rookie running back Devontae Booker. Struggling mightily the past two months, Booker turned four catches into 49 yards and had three carries for 17 another yards by halftime.

"Just trying to play physical,'' Booker said.

Converting the Simmons’ pick for seven points should have given the Broncos’ momentum and indeed Dekoda Watson stuffed Hill on the ensuing kickoff return. But on the Chiefs’ second play from their own 20, the Broncos had a breakdown in coverage. Smith’s short pass in the right flat to Kelce turned into a ridiculously easy 80-yard touchdown.

The Chiefs were back up 21-7. The Broncos weren’t finished, yet, though, because their kicker was better than their kicker. The Chiefs’ Cairo Santos missed a 39-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

The Broncos’ Brandon McManus came back on the next possession to nail a 52-yard field goal. Instead of 24-7 Chiefs, it was 21-10.

The Broncos did not quit. They did try to come back. But in the end, they were outmanned by the Chiefs.

Prior to kickoff, the Broncos’ playoff chances got a boost from the Pittsburgh Steelers, who rallied to eliminate the Baltimore Ravens.

This left the Broncos with a chance to gain the AFC’s No. 6 playoff seed if they won their final two games, New England beat Miami next week, and the Chiefs turned around to defeat the Chargers next Sunday.

Sadly, with the Broncos playing the Chiefs in a must-win game, it really was no contest.

"When you play like this the whole season and you don’t fix it, you don’t improve, this is what you get,'' Harris said. "You don’t make the playoffs. ’16 is over with. You’ve got to forget about it. We’ve got one game to try and get ready for the start of the ’17 season.’’

