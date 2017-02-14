Broncos express interest in re-signing Kayvon Webster

Kayvon Webster #36 of the Denver Broncos looks downfield during pregame against the Oakland Raiders at O.c(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) (Photo: Thearon W. Henderson, 2015 Getty Images)

KUSA—The Broncos have reached out to Kayvon Webster in hopes re-signing their special teams standout and backup cornerback before he hits free agency next month, according to a league source.

It may be a tricky negotiation because Webster no doubt would like a chance to at least become a nickel back, if not start, and the Broncos still have three cornerbacks ahead of him in Aqib Talib, Chris Harris Jr. and Bradley Roby.

Then again, Broncos safety David Bruton Jr. was in a similar situation last season and he chose to sign with Washington because the long-time special teams standout wanted a chance to start. Bruton wound up getting placed on season-ending injured reserve after four games and released after the season.

Sometimes, a player benefits from a fresh start. And sometimes a player is better off sticking with people who have long believed in him. The expectation is Webster will test the market to discover his value.

As a special teams player, Webster has established himself the past two seasons as one of the best “gunners,’’ if not the best, in the league. As a cornerback, though, Webster averaged just 4.5 defensive plays in 13 games last year.

