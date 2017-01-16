Broncos' extended special teams coordinator search leads to McMahon interview Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 23: Special Teams coordinator Greg McMahon of the New Orleans Saints watches game action against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 23, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo: Stacy Revere, 2012 Stacy Revere)

KUSA - The search for a special teams coordinator has been more expansive than the Denver Broncos’ quest for a new head coach.

After interviewing San Francisco special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II and Miami assistant special teams coach Marwan Maalouf last week, the Broncos interviewed Richard Hightower on Monday and are scheduled to interview Greg McMahon on Tuesday, sources told 9NEWS.

Hightower is currently the assistant special teams coach to coordinator Jeff Rodgers in Chicago. McMahon was the New Orleans Saints’ special teams coordinator the previous nine years before he was one of five Sean Payton assistants who were fired 10 days ago.

The Broncos only interviewed three candidates for their head coaching position that went to Vance Joseph. The team also interviewed Kansas City special teams coordinator Dave Toub and Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan before selecting Joseph, who had been defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins.

And no, the Chiefs aren’t going to allow Toub to make a lateral move to fill the Broncos’ special teams coordinator that was left vacant when Joe DeCamillis took the same role with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Shanahan is now the lead candidate to become head coach of the San Francisco 49ers after Josh McDaniels, the New England offensive coordinator and former Broncos’ head coach, withdrew from consideration.

Shanahan’s Falcons host the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game this Sunday (kickoff at 11:05 a.m.) while later that day McDaniels’ Patriots will host the Pittsburgh Steelers (2:40 p.m. start).

The 49ers previously interviewed Shanahan and can’t do so again until next Monday.

(© 2017 KUSA)