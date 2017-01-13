Broncos finalizing McCoy, Musgrave offensive blockbuster

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Mike McCoy looks on during the second half of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Qualcomm Stadium on January 1, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) (Photo: Sean M. Haffey, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA - Now it makes sense.

The Denver Broncos are working to finalize an offensive coaching staff blockbuster that will make Mike McCoy their offensive coordinator and Bill Musgrave their quarterbacks coach, sources told 9NEWS.

The contracts aren’t finished yet, but both McCoy and Musgrave have spent the day at Broncos’ headquarters. McCoy has been here since Thursday morning.

So that’s how the hiring of Vance Joseph as head coach addresses the Broncos’ offense.

And you were starting to doubt general manager John Elway? Joseph had 12 years of NFL coaching experience, and two years as a player, on the defensive side of the ball. Now that he’s head coach, Joseph will lead his staff and players as a whole, while delegating most likely Joe Woods for the defensive play calling and McCoy for the offensive calls.

The Broncos will mix both the McCoy offense he utilized here when he was offensive coordinator from 2009-12, while keeping some of the West Coast principles former head coach Gary Kubiak and Musgrave were raised on.

To make room for McCoy and Musgrave, Joseph informed holdover offensive coordinator Rick Dennison and quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp they would not be retained.

Musgrave, a former Gold Helmet winner from Grand Junction, was the backup quarterback to Elway in 1995-96. Musgrave started his coaching career in 1997 with the Oakland Raiders as quarterbacks coach and has bounced between several teams as QB coach and offensive coordinator in the 20 years since.

Musgrave was the Oakland Raiders’ offensive coordinator the past two seasons and was instrumental in the development of quarterback Derek Carr.

The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns each had interest in Musgrave for their offensive coordinator positions but he opted instead for his roots and the challenge of fixing an offense that is salvageable.

Current quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch both figure to benefit from the McCoy/Musgrave system that will be a little more creative with the passing and running game – providing Elway fortifies the offensive line this offseason.

The Broncos ranked a woeful 27th in the league in 2016 – 21st in passing on 230.3 yards per game and 27th in rushing with 92.8 yards per game.

Most disturbingly, the Broncos did not make the playoffs in large part because of three consecutive losses in December in which they failed to score more than 10 points – the franchise’s first such scoring skid since 1966.

In 2012, McCoy’s last year in Denver, the Broncos ranked No. 4 in total offense on 283.4 passing yards per game and 16th in rushing on 114.5 yards per.

Granted, the Broncos no longer have Peyton Manning at quarterback or Willis McGahee and Knowshon Moreno at running back. But they do have Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders at receiver and the return of a healthy C.J. Anderson at running back.

And, perhaps, with a little coaching expertise from McCoy and Musgrave, other offensive players can make a name for themselves.

