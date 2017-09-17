Broncos lead Cowboys, 7-0, as game delayed by weather

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 17: Outside linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field during player introductions before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. (Photo: Justin Edmonds, 2017 Getty Images)

DENVER - Trevor Siemian made it look easy while passing the Denver Broncos to a 7-0 lead against the Dallas Cowboys when the game was suspended late in the first quarter because of threatening weather.

The Denver defense loaded up an extra man or two up to the line of scrimmage in forcing Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys’ offense into punting the ball away on their first two possessions.

Siemian engaged in a simple game of pitch-and-catch with his receivers to lead the Broncos on a 74-yard touchdown drive on his opening series.

Siemian completed passes of 27 yards to Demaryius Thomas, 25 yards to Emmanuel Sanders and then threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Sanders to finish the drive.

Siemian then completed back-to-back, first-down passes on the Broncos’ second drive that ended when Brandon McManus missed a 49-yard field goal wide to the right.

Siemian, the Broncos’ second-year starting quarterback, started the game 7 of 8 for 92 yards.

The McManus miss gave the Cowboys’ good field position after Prescott picked up a first down with a pass across the middle to tight end Jason Witten to the Broncos’ 46, play was suspended with 33 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

The Broncos announced the delay could last up to an hour.

