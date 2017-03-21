Broncos Mailbag: Christian McCaffrey, Tony Romo and your other offseason questions

Christian McCaffrey #5 of the Stanford Cardinal returns a kick-off 96 yards for a touchdown against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium on November 21, 2015 in Palo Alto, California (Photo: Ezra Shaw, 2015 Getty Images)

Nothing like quarterback uncertainty and a coaching change to fill up the mailbag. Here are my responses to 9 questions from well-educated Bronco followers:

Who would you think the Broncos should draft in the first round, Christian McCaffrey or Garett Bolles? I want McCaffrey but I think Bolles will make a huge impact on the offense and get the running game going.

Joelynne Jewell

Joelynne—If these players are available – and I predict both are gone by the time the Broncos select at No. 20 – Denver general manager John Elway would be conclusively tested on his long-stated strategy of taking the best player available rather than best player at position of need.

The Broncos need a left tackle. But McCaffrey is the better player.

Something else to consider: By all accounts, this draft has little depth at offensive tackle, but is deep with running backs. This would suggest you get the offensive tackle early, then pick up a running back to your liking with one of your two, third-round picks.

Having said all that there is no way you take Bolles if McCaffrey is there. No way. Take McCaffrey and then call Cleveland and offer your other nine draft picks for left tackle Joe Thomas. Something like that.

Running back Christian McCaffrey of Stanford carries the ball during a drill on day three of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 3, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana (Photo: Joe Robbins, 2017 Getty Images)

With Cleveland in full rebuild, it seems to me they might be willing to revisit the Joe Thomas trade talks. What do you think the Browns would want and is there any chance Elway would give up what it would take?

Michael Lambert from SoCal

Michael—Cleveland just spent $12 million a year for former Bengals guard Kevin Zeitler and $5.6 million a year for former Packers center J.C. Tretter in free agency.

The Browns have their own way of Moneyball thinking, but I don’t think you fortify two positions on your offensive line and then turn around and trade your perennial All Pro left tackle.

Then again, we know the Moneyball guys in Cleveland love draft picks. Would Elway mortgage the Broncos’ future for a 32-year-old left tackle? Despite what I suggested at the top of this mailbag, I doubt it.

How come Elway hasn't signed any well-known free agents? He got maybe one good lineman and that was Ron Leary from the Cowboys. Look at the Pats. They went and actually got better on both sides of the ball. They are going to be really hard to beat. If John doesn't get anyone else, we aren't going to make the playoffs again. Irritating.

Kyle Wackerman

Kyle—The Patriots had roughly $63 million in salary cap room entering free agency; the Broncos had roughly $29 million after placing second-round tenders on Brandon McManus and Todd Davis.

The salary-cap floor requirements forced New England to make a free-agent splash – something Bill Belichick ordinarily doesn’t like to do.

He gave big money to cornerback Stephon Gilmore, but lost Logan Ryan and may lose restricted free agent Malcolm Butler to New Orleans.

The Pats also re-signed linebacker Dont’a Hightower to big dollars, but he doesn’t make the Pats better. Just the same. Granted, maintaining is a goal for a Super Bowl champion with a No. 1-ranked defense.

The Broncos added nice pieces in Leary at guard and Domata Peko at nose tackle. Denver is taking a leap of faith by giving right tackle Menelik Watson a $6.25 million a year contract, but teams must trust their talent evaluators.

Kerr is a relatively low-risk investment.

The Broncos also have $20 million in cap space in case they want to, you know, sign a veteran quarterback who might become available.

First off love your work. Follow all your news when it comes to Broncos. Anyway, my question is why didn’t Denver sign any of the offensive players that were mentioned among free agent left tackles? Or on the defensive side, I know they tried with Calais Campbell but there were still names that they passed up that could have helped now.

The Zach Kerr is a good move with big potential. But most of the players signed with other teams for close to the same amount or pretty close to it. I’m not saying overpay but it seems as if they really want the New England Patriots to win their sixth championship. Not to mention our division as well the Raiders along with KC and the Chargers all making moves that are going to make them better. While we sign two injured O-lineman that might not make it the full season and a dinosaur, meaning no disrespect to Peko but there were other younger players.

Carl Garcia

Carl—The Broncos wanted Campbell. Wanted him so much they offered him $13 million a year. He went to Jacksonville for $15 million a year.

If you’re following the Jaguars, who haven’t exactly spent wisely in recent years, that’s a lot of money for a defensive tackle who will turn 31 by the season opener.

If you’re following the Broncos, missing out on Campbell was the bummer of free agency.

There’s a part of me that says nothing really matters until they decided whether to bring in quarterback Tony Romo.

The Broncos are not exactly throwing their arms around Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch by not dismissing the possibility of signing Romo.

I still believe if Romo is released by the Dallas Cowboys between now and the week after the draft, the Broncos will be in.

A big factor in all of this is Lynch. The longer Romo remains a Cowboy, the longer the Broncos have to evaluate Lynch during offseason practices. If Lynch shows dramatic improvement early in year two, the Broncos are more likely to stick with their Siemian-Lynch duo.

If the Broncos’ brain trust decide Lynch still isn’t ready to run the team, then Elway might be willing to wait out Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones until training camp.

Either way, this limbo situation is not ideal.

Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys sits on the bench late in the fourth quarter as the Washington Redskins beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-23 at AT&T Stadium on January 3, 2016 (Photo: Tom Pennington, 2016 Getty Images)

I like the idea of Christian McCaffrey coming to Denver, but C.J. Anderson just recently signed a four-year deal. The Broncos also spent a high draft pick on Devontae Booker. Could you see a situation where Elway disregards those previous moves, and takes McCaffrey at #20?

Personally, I believe the Broncos should do whatever it takes to draft O.J. Howard.

Jason Cole

Jason—A tight end with the No. 20 overall pick makes sense for the Broncos. Whether they love Alabama’s Howard or not, I don’t know. And you better love him if you’re to take him at No. 20.

Miami’s David Njoku has also been getting first-round projections.

David Njoku #86 is unable to catch the pass for a touchdown thrown by Brad Kaaya #15 (not pictured) of the Miami Hurricanes during second quarter action against the Florida Atlantic Owlsium (Photo: Joel Auerbach, 2016 Getty Images)

If Tony Romo meets with Elway, does he leave Dove Valley without signing a contract? When he is free and clear and they actually meet, I don't see John letting him walk away.

Bob Mares, Eagle, Idaho

Bob—I agree. If it gets to the point Romo visits UCHealth Training Center, there’s no sense waffling. His medical exam may cause the Broncos to balk but I don’t need a doctor’s evaluation to see from here there is concern with Romo’s left collarbone and back.

If the Broncos are willing to bring Romo in for a look, it can be assumed the team has already decided he’s worth the risk.

Linebacker A.J. Hawk #50 of the Atlanta Falcons attempts to tackle quarterback Paxton Lynch #12 of the Denver Broncos in the first half of the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High (Photo: Dustin Bradford, 2016 Getty Images)

Is the starting left tackle for this season already on the roster? If not, what is your best guess on how the Broncos solve their left tackle problem?

Taylor Hair, Texas

Taylor—The starting left tackle most likely is not on the Broncos’ current roster. Donald Stephenson will likely start there in the offseason, but the No. 20 overall draft pick remains a possibility. The Broncos also have 10 picks so a trade for a left tackle is also a possibility.

During their Super Bowl 50 season, the Broncos didn’t pick up their left tackle until they signed Ryan Harris off the streets on May 28.

So, there’s still plenty of time, although time tends to fester worry.

Even though the Chiefs have had less draft capital than the Broncos in 2 of last 3 drafts they have had a lot of impact players. With more draft capital once again is this a must win draft for Elway and Matt Russell?

Mike McCubbin

Mike—It is a must draft, although not necessarily because of what the Kansas City Chiefs have or haven’t done.

The Broncos need to hit because one, they did not make playoffs last year, and two, they haven’t got much production from their second- and third-round draft picks in recent years.

Montee Ball, Kayvon Webster and Brock Osweiler are gone without becoming solid starters. Ronnie Hillman was a part-time starter.

Cody Latimer is not a starter, and while it’s early, yet, it’s safe to conclude Ty Sambrailo, Jeff Heuerman and Adam Gotsis have not made immediate impacts.

Michael Schofield started the past two years, but it appears he has been replaced with the free-agent additions of Leary and Watson.

Justin Simmons does look like a nice, third-round hit from last year’s draft. And in fairness, it’s not easy for rookies to break in on championship rosters. Not all of New England’s top three-round picks have worked out.

It’s also not easy to hit when picking in the back of each round, as the Broncos have done the previous five drafts.

It should also be pointed out the Broncos have compensated by hitting on some later-round picks like Siemian, Matt Paradis, Max Garcia, Riley Dixon, and, going back, Malik Jackson and Danny Trevathan.

But the Broncos did not finish the 2016 season with a championship roster. Better talent is needed. They got better in free agency. They need to add more talent through the draft.

Last I saw Ryan Clady was a free agent, any chance the Broncos try to pick him back up for a lower price than before?

Majid Modak

Majid—The Broncos could do worse. Problem is, after Clady drew roughly $10 million a year for a few years with the Broncos, and $6 million last year with the New York Jets, I’m not sure he’s willing to play for $2 million.

And I’m not sure he could command much more than $2 million with a body that has broken down three of the past four years and will turn 31 by opening day.

Still, if the Broncos don’t add a left tackle either through trade or the draft and Clady is still available June 1, the chances of reuniting would increase.

Offensive tackle Ryan Clady #78 of the Denver Broncos in action during a pre-season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Sports Authority Field Field at Mile High on August 26, 2012 in Denver, Colorado (Photo: Justin Edmonds, 2012 Getty Images)

