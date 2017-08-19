Broncos missing 7 defensive starters against San Francisco

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) during an AFC West showdown between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on December 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo: Icon Sportswire, ©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved contact: info@iconsportswire.com http://iconsportswire.)

SANTA CLARA, CALIF. - Preseason games might matter to quarterbacks competing for a starting job.

But stopping the opponents’ starting quarterback in a preseason contest matters not very much.

At least seven Denver Broncos defensive starters will not play here Saturday night against the Brian Hoyer-led San Francisco 49ers. Sitting out: Von Miller (precaution), Shane Ray (wrist), T.J. Ward (hamstring), Derek Wolfe (ankle), Jared Crick (back), Todd Davis (shoulder, precaution) and Brandon Marshall (ribs, precaution).

Davis and Marshall will be replaced at inside linebacker by Corey Nelson and Zaire Anderson.

The only offensive starters who won’t play is receiver Emmanuel Sanders (shoulder) and center Matt Paradis (precaution). Backup receiver Cody Latimer (knee) and running back Jamaal Charles (precaution) are also out.

