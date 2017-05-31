Demaryius Thomas (Photo: Justin Edmonds)

ENGLEWOOD—Demaryius Thomas was back with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday after missing the previous day with what head coach Vance Joseph said was a personal issue.

Thomas is still considered the Broncos’ top offensive threat as he moves into his eighth season. He has compiled at least 90 receptions and 1,000 yards in each of his previous five seasons.

The Broncos are holding their fifth of 10 organized team activities (OTAs) on Wednesday. Given the Broncos are either learning or, in the case of Thomas, relearning the offense of returning offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, it's not a surprise the offense has seemingly struggled some this offseason.

In Thomas' absence Tuesday, Cody Latimer and then Bennie Fowler worked with the first team at his receiver spot opposite Emmanuel Sanders.

The OTA session that was heavy in red-zone work Tuesday was one of those days where the defense seemed to have the better of it.

“I say it’s a little bit unfair because they’re putting a new system in the red zone and we run pretty much the same,'' said Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. "We kind of have a jump on them right there.”

Sambrailo steps up

One offensive player who seemed to have a good day Tuesday was Ty Sambrailo.

As the Broncos continue to groom first-round rookie left tackle Garett Bolles with the second team, Sambrailo worked with the first team at the blindside position. Sambrailo was a Broncos’ second-round draft pick in 2015 who started the first three games as a rookie at left tackle but has since been beset by injuries. He is healthy now for the first time in two years.

“He’s looked athletic this offseason,’’ Joseph said. “He’s getting his strength back. He was with the first team today as a left tackle, so he’s doing fine. He’s coming along great.”

Veteran Donald Stephenson, who was the first-team left tackle last week, moved to second team right tackle. Besides the starting left tackle position, Stephenson and Sambrailo are competing for the game-day “swing” tackle spot should Bolles eventually move in as the starting left tackle.

Gotsis improvement

A defensive player who looked good Tuesday was Adam Gotsis. An interior defensive end, Gotsis had a rough rookie season last year as he was coming off a torn ACL suffered in his final season at Georgia Tech.

The second-round draft pick then watched the Broncos add to his position this offseason by signing free-agent Zach Kerr and selecting DeMarcus Walker in the second round of this year’s draft.

“Physically, he is definitely a new player,’’ Joseph said of Gotsis. “He’s 300 pounds, probably 13 percent body fat, which is amazing. He is explosive and athletic. Now he has to get reps and play more. He’s a second-round pick for a reason. That’s what I saw on tape in college, this guy who we’re seeing now. I’m excited about him. He’s finally healthy and you can tell.”

Harris not pleased with No. 63

Lists were seemingly invented for nothing other than discussion and disagreement.

The NFL Network is putting out its annual top 100 players list, which is based on a poll of players. The first Bronco player to show up was cornerback Chris Harris Jr. at No. 63.

In one sense, Harris could take stock in that he’s ranked higher than the likes of Malcolm Butler (99), Clay Matthews Jr. (82), Julian Edelman (71) and Geno Atkins (68).

In another sense, Harris could feel miffed he dropped from his No. 52 ranking in 2016 even though he received a first-team All Pro honor.

Anyone who knows Harris knows which way he took his ranking.

“I might be the first First-Team All-Pro that didn’t make it in the Top 50,’’ he said. “But I need something like that. Getting all of these accolades and awards—I guess it’s good to have at least one thing to keep me motivated. It’s a joke, though.”

The poll has revealed players No. 41-100 and Harris is the only Bronco. It would be a surprise if Broncos’ pass-rushing linebacker Von Miller isn’t among the top 10 and cornerback Aqib Talib isn’t among the top 25.

Nod to underdog

Dante Barnett received a mere $5,000 signing bonus as an undrafted safety from Kansas State, while two other undrafted safeties, Miami’s Jamal Carter ($20,000) and Baylor’s Orion Stewart ($12,500), received greater dollars.

Yet, as Broncos rookies move into their third week of offseason practices with the veterans, Barnett is the one who has impressed Harris.

“I like Dante Barnett,’’ said Harris, who received an even smaller $2,000 signing bonus as an undrafted rookie in 2011. “I think he is an undrafted safety that caught my attention. He is very smooth. He is getting around to the ball. He’s learning the defense pretty fast. He would be my undrafted sleeper.”

