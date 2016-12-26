Broncos notes: Expect Elway to make changes

Quarterback Trevor Siemian #13 of the Denver Broncos is hit by nose tackle Dontari Poe #92 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo: Jason Hanna, 2016 Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY - There will be changes.

John Elway may not make sweeping moves, but the Denver Broncos’ general manager will not sit still and hope his team improves with offseason weight-lifting and conditioning. Shakeups figure to include not only players on the roster, but within the coaching staff and personnel department as well.

There is no tougher, cut-throat business when things don't go well than the NFL.

"We'll see,'' Elway said as he walked from the losing locker room Sunday night to the team busses. "We’ll start that evaluation process. We’re always working to do get better so we’ll look at them and evaluate them and go from there.’’

For the first time since the unfortunate era Josh McDaniels’ era, the Broncos will not participate in the playoffs. They were eliminated here Sunday night when they were splattered by the Kansas City Chiefs, 33-10. It was the Broncos’ third consecutive loss. After a 4-0 start this season, the Broncos have since gone 4-7.

“Didn’t make enough plays late in the season,'' Elway said. "Turned the ball over and you just can’t do that. Didn’t play well. That’s the hard part, we just didn’t play well.’

RELATED: Broncos eliminated from playoffs

The 8-7 Broncos have one more mostly meaningless game to play – at home in front of their disappointed fans next Sunday against the Oakland Raiders – before Elway commences his offseason maneuvers.

The Broncos’ playoff streak started with Tim Tebow in 2011 and continued through four seasons with Peyton Manning.

In a quarterback transition this season, Trevor Siemian mostly exceeded expectations as a first-year starter but ultimately fell short of guiding the Broncos to their sixth consecutive playoff appearance. One question confronting the Broncos in 2017 is will they continue to go forward with Siemian, or will it be time to play first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch.

“Two young guys,'' Elway said. "They were put in the fire this year. Trevor came in and did some good things. Really feel pretty good about that position. We think we have two young guys who will continue to get better.’’

Siemian struggled while trying to perform beneath a driving rain here Sunday, completing just 17 of 43 passes for 183 yards. His 43.1 passer rating was easily his worst mark of the season.

The Broncos’ only touchdown Sunday – their only touchdown in the past two games – came after rookie safety Justin Simmons returned an interception to the Kansas City 6-yard line. There were just two touchdowns scored by the Broncos in their last three games. Those two touchdown drives were of 26 and 6 yards.

It doesn't get more pitiful than that.

As for the vaunted Broncos defense that was chiefly responsible for bringing the third Lombardi Trophy to Denver last season, it could also use some fresh manpower.

The Broncos in particular were no match for Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce or flanker/tailback/returner Tyreek Hill. Kelce had 11 catches for 160 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown. Hill had six carries for 95 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown.

Broncos not offended by Poe's TD pass (unless they were)

Seriously, wasn't the 2-yard touchdown jump pass by 350-pound defensive tackle Dontari Poe unnecessary?

“No. If the shoe were on me I would have done the same thing,'' said Broncos' outside linebacker Von Miller "It’s a rivalry game.’’

Perhaps, Kansas City coach Andy Reid was irked Broncos coach Gary Kubiak called a timeout with 1:55 remaining, the Chiefs up, 27-10 and holding the ball third-and-goal at the Denver 2 yard line. The Chiefs sent in three lineman who reported eligible, including Poe who lined up as the quarterback in the Wildcat formation.

Poe took the shotgun snap, started thundering toward the line, pulled up and shot a jump pass to tight end Demtrius Harris, who was wide open in the back of the end zone.

“It was a good play,'' Miller said. "They fooled me. I thought he was going to run in. A trick play. Hats off to those guys. Dontari got him a passing touchdown.’’

It was interesting, though, that with the Chiefs up 33-10, Kubiak called another timeout with 8 seconds remaining and the Broncos possessing the ball the Chiefs' 26. Clearly the Broncos thought the Poe pass was an insult.

“Sometimes a team thinks it has to do things that rubs salt in the wounds,'' said Broncos veteran DeMarcus Ware. "But you put a bandage on it, let it heal a little bit and come back stronger. You learn from those things and you keep it in your pocket.’’

Battered Broncos

Derek Wolfe tried even though he knew during the week the neck stinger that had been troubling him the past two months was far from cured. Wolfe made it to the second quarter before he left game and did not return.

The Broncos also lost special teams standout Kayvon Webster, who was blasted in the head area on a touchback by the Chiefs’ Terrance Smith. Webster suffered a concussion and was carted off, although while riding in the front passenger seat.

Bronco Bits

It was a rough homecoming for Broncos right tackle Donald Stephenson, a former Chief. He drew five penalties, including a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct infraction in the fourth quarter. ...

Inside linebacker Todd Davis had a game-high 13 tackles. ...

Neither team registered a sack in the game. In their previous meeting a month ago, the Broncos' Von Miller and Chiefs' Justin Houston each had 3.0 sacks. Houston didn't play in this game because of a knee injury.

Copyright 2016 KUSA