Broncos notes: Joseph says Siemian is half right with decisions

It’s probably no coincidence.

The two times Trevor Siemian didn’t have a winning quarterback performance was when his Denver Broncos didn’t run the ball.

They didn’t run it much at Buffalo, where Siemian threw two interceptions. They tried to run, but couldn’t run it well against the New York Giants on Sunday night when Siemian again threw two picks.

Left to carry a team by himself, Siemian isn’t there, yet, as a quarterback. Not many are and when they prove they can, they command $20 million a year salaries.

“His decision making has been half and half in my opinion,’’ a candid Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said Monday. “We have some big plays that we’ve missed and he’s made some nice plays under pressure. It’s half and half. It hasn’t been perfect, I won’t lie and tell you that it’s perfect.

“He understands that he has to play better in spots, we have to protect better in spots and we have to run the football better. That’s our formula. Trevor’s a young quarterback still, so when our running game is clicking, that helps him to play in a more relaxed form. To throw that many passes, for a young quarterback, it’s sometimes not good for a young quarterback.

“Even though he had success doing it and he threw for a ton of yards, our formula is different. It’s run, it’s play pass and that’s where he’s been more efficient for this offense. That part hurt us last night, not running the football well.”

In the Broncos’ three wins, starting running back C.J. Anderson has carried the ball 20, 25 and 20 times for a combined 294 yards.

In their two losses, Anderson has had eight and nine carries for a combined 53 yards.

Siemian in turn has 103.3 rating in the Broncos’ three wins, throwing 7 touchdown passes against 2 interceptions. He has a 65.7 rating in their two losses, throwing just one touchdown against four interceptions.

Brock baptized

It was only 48 seconds worth, but Brock Osweiler did return to play quarterback for the Broncos on Sunday night for the first time since the final game of the 2015 regular season.

Osweiler replaced a momentarily shoulder sore Siemian with 48 seconds left in the first half and from his own 25-yard line completed a 9-yard pass to Bennie Fowler III.

But the drive short-circuited from there and after adding another 9-yard completion to running back Devontae Booker, Osweiler spiked the ball and kneeled to finish the half.

Siemian returned to play the second half.

“It was short-lived, but tried to step in there and do my job,’’ Osweiler said Monday. “To run out on the field in a Denver Bronco uniform and get back out there with my teammates that I love so much … that I can’t tell you how much I missed last year. To be in that huddle and look them in the eye and go out there and play a couple plays was very special.’’

Marshall banged up

Broncos inside linebacker Brandon Marshall suffered a bruised shoulder against the Giants and missed 10 plays in the second half. He returned to the game, although he was not on the field during some of running back Orleans Darkwa’s big runs in the fourth quarter.

Ray returns

Outside linebacker Shane Ray returns to practice this week after sitting out the first six weeks to recover from a surgically repaired right wrist.

He must practice for two weeks before he can play in a game. Ray says he will be casted with his fingers free when he’s cleared to play in the Broncos’ game October 30 at Kansas City.

