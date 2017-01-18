Broncos notes: Sanders honored, Barone hired, Ward wins appeal

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) before an AFC West showdown between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on December 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO (Photo: Icon Sportswire, ©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved contact: info@iconsportswire.com http://iconsportswire.)

KUSA - The consolation to not making the playoffs as a team is it increases the chances of individuals receiving a Pro Bowl honor.

Emmanuel Sanders now makes five Denver Broncos who will participate in the Pro Bowl game next Sunday in Orlando after the receiver was asked to fill in for the injured Amari Cooper.

Sanders had 79 catches for 1,032 yards this season with zero drops. It will be his second Pro Bowl appearance in three seasons with the Broncos.

The AFC initially named four Pro Bowl receivers – Antonio Brown, T.Y. Hilton, A.J. Green and Cooper.

Miami’s Jarvis Landry was the first alternate. He is replacing the injured Green. Sanders as the second alternate is replacing Cooper.

And if Brown’s Pittsburgh Steelers defeat New England in the AFC Championship Game this Sunday, the Broncos’ other receiver, Demaryius Thomas, would be next up to get a Pro Bowl invite as the third alternate.

The Broncos had three players initially named to the AFC Pro Bowl team – linebacker Von Miller and cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Chris Harris Jr. Safety Darian Stewart was a first alternate who replaced Eric Berry.

Barone lands with Vikings

When you’re a good, established NFL coach, you’re going to get fired. Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll have been fired. It’s how the business is.

Also when you’re a good, established NFL coach, you’re not unemployed for long.

Six days after Clancy Barone was informed he would not be retained as the Broncos’ offensive line coach, he was hired Wednesday as the new tight ends coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

Barone will be entering his 14th season as an NFL coach – 10th while overseeing the tight end position. He has previously coached the tight end likes of Alge Crumble, Antonio Gates and Julius Thomas. The Vikings currently have a strong tight end in Kyle Rudolph.

Barone coached eight seasons with the Broncos, the last two as their offensive line coach.

Ward fine rescinded

The NFL rescinded it’s $9,115 fine against Broncos’ strong safety T.J. Ward for his unnecessary roughness penalty against New England in week 15.

Ward came up flexing his muscles as he drew a 15-yard penalty for slamming Patriots’ receiver Julian Edelman to the turf. The Broncos were down 16-3 with 3:42 remaining and Ward’s penalty changed fourth down and Denver getting the ball back on a punt to first down for New England.

The next morning, Ward complained of headaches and he was diagnosed with a concussion that forced him to miss the final two games of the season. If this was a factor in the NFL rescinding his fine, the league should be commended.

