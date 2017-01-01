Broncos overcome distraction of lame-duck coach to whip Raiders, 24-6

Jan 1, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos punter Riley Dixon (9) holds the ball as kicker Brandon McManus (8) kicks for an extra point in the first quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing, Isaiah J. Downing)

DENVER - Gary Kubiak did not want to make it about him, even if all day long, all anyone talked about was him.

The soon-to-be-former Denver Broncos’ head coach decided not to mention his sobering career situation to his coaching staff and players prior to the game here Sunday.

Virgil Green in what Gary Kubiak said to team after game: "He said he was stepping down. I was shocked." #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) January 2, 2017

And yet, his Broncos played unquestionably its best game of the season by thumping the Oakland Raiders, 24-6, on a pleasant, 45-degree first day of the New Year at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

In the big picture, the final game was meaningless to the Broncos as they were eliminated from the playoffs, win or lose. Winning improved their record to 9-7. And finishing with winning record was clearly important to Kubiak as with a 17-0 lead at halftime, he decided to stick with Trevor Siemian at quarterback rather than give first-round rookie Paxton Lynch some playing time.

The Raiders needed this game more than the Broncos. A win would have given the Raiders the AFC West title, the No. 2 playoff seed and a first-round bye. By losing, the Raiders dropped to a No. 5 seed as an AFC wild card and they will now have to play a first-round road game next weekend at Houston.

Oakland’s loss and Kansas City’s win at San Diego gave the Chiefs the AFC West title the Broncos had owned the previous five seasons. Kansas City now has the No. 2 seed and first-round bye.

And so it goes in sports.

Kubiak is expected to resign as Broncos’ head coach Monday, yet he did not address his situation to his players during his pregame pep talk. Kubiak’s intentions are not necessarily to retire as he may coach again as an assistant. But he is to resign from the grind as an NFL head coach.

Several Bronco assistant coaches said pregame Kubiak had yet to notify them of his intentions.

In his pregame speech, Kubiak’s message was simple: Go have fun.

His mysterious methods worked. With little more than pride and a presumably lame-duck coaching staff to play for, the Broncos dominated like never before in their otherwise disappointing season.

Did the team fold to pressure while losing four of their previous five games? Their season-ending performance suggested the Broncos were too good a team to be sitting at home for the playoffs.

The Broncos had 258 yards in total offense in the first half to 50 yards by the Raiders. The Broncos played stellar defense even though they were missing three key starters – Derek Wolfe, T.J. Ward and Brandon Marshall – to injuries.

Denver defensive coordinator Wade Phillips compensated by playing a variation of the 4-3 defense against the run-heavy Raiders, adding Zaire Anderson to an inside linebacker core that included the usual Corey Nelson and Todd Davis.

In a scary moment, Anderson was carted off the field late in the third quarter after his head flew into the hip of linebacker teammate Quentin Gause. Anderson had movement in his arms and legs as he was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for further evaluation of a neck injury.

The Broncos’ offense, meanwhile, demonstrated – brace yourself -- a terrific running game. Broncos rookie Devontae Booker converted his first carry into an 11-yard touchdown run to cap the game-opening drive.

Early in the second quarter, veteran running back Justin Forsett busted through tacklers before breaking clear for a 64-yard run that was the longest gallop of the season by a Bronco.

Forsett’s long run set up a short Brandon McManus field goal for a 10-0 lead.

The Broncos’ beleaguered offensive line also gave quarterback Trevor Siemian plenty of time to throw. Siemian was 17 of 27 for 206 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

His first touchdown pass, with 1:44 left in the first half, was an inside screen pass to Booker, who took it down the left side of the field for a 43-yard score.

Maybe, if the Broncos were down, 17-0, Lynch would have played, as Kubiak said he would earlier in the week. But with the Broncos up 17-0, coaches can’t help themselves. Kubiak stayed with Siemian.

Siemian threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Virgil Greem early in the third quarter to expand the Broncos lead to 24-0. And still Lynch sat.

Penalties killed the Raiders. That’s not the first time that sentence was read. They had 13 penalties for 125 yards with 3 minutes remaining in the game.

The Raiders had whipped the Broncos in Oakland earlier this year, 30-20, a game in which Kubiak sat out because of a complex migraine condition.

But this was the kind of game it was for the Raiders in the rematch here Sunday before a crowd of 72,934 (more than 3,900 no-shows): Late in the first half, Oakland head coach Jack Del Rio accepted a holding penalty against the Broncos that created a third-and-19 at the Oakland 43 when declining the penalty would have brought on a fourth-and-9 at the 33.

Showing respect for McManus’ strong leg, Del Rio gambled the Broncos would come away with no points. Instead they got seven as Siemian on the third-and-19 faked right then pivoted left to flip to Booker, who is the Broncos’ fantasy player of the week. Booker took it all the way in down the left sideline.

Booker had 59 yards rushing and 52 yards receiving. He was the first Broncos rookie to score a touchdown rushing and touchdown receiving in the same game since Clinton Portis in 2002.

The Broncos’ offense had success moving the ball even though star receiver Emmanuel Sanders limped off the field with a foot injury early in the team’s opening scoring drive and did not return.

In his absence, Cody Latimer had a nice game with three catches for 28 yards.

The 12-4 Raiders, meanwhile, were clearly missing star quarterback Derek Carr, who suffered a season-ending left injury last week. His backup, Matt McGloin, overthrew a wide-open Amari Cooper on a post pattern and was only 4 of 10 for 26 yards when he was knocked out of the game. McGloin was struck in the chin strap by Broncos’ pass-rushing defensive lineman Jared Crick and suffered a shoulder injury.

He was replaced by rookie Connor Cook, who made his NFL debut. Cook was 14 of 21 for 150 yards with an interception by Broncos safety Justin Simmons and 32-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper.

But regardless of their quarterback, the Raiders kept sending Marquette King out to punt. He punted eight times.

The Raiders are still going to the playoffs, though, even if its without their star quarterback. The Broncos are going into a coaching search.



