Broncos playoff picture: 2 wins and losses next week by Dolphins, Chargers

KANSAS CITY - As a torrential rain fell upon Arrowhead Stadium here about an hour before kickoff, the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs each received a Christmas gift from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

By rallying to defeat the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Sunday, the Steelers clinched not only the AFC North Division and No. 3 playoff seed for themselves, but an AFC wildcard playoff berth for the Chiefs -- even if 10-4 Kansas City loses its final two games.

The Broncos do NOT want the Chiefs to lose their final two games. Only tonight.

The Steelers also eliminated the Ravens from the playoffs so 8-7 Baltimore is one less team the Broncos have to contend with in their playoff tiebreaker dilemma.

The 8-6 Broncos still have considerable work to do if they are to upend the 10-5 Miami Dolphins for the final AFC playoff spot.

First, the Broncos have to win their final two games to get to 10 wins. That means defeating the Chiefs tonight, and the Oakland Raiders next Sunday at soon-to-be-renamed Sports Authority Stadium at Mile High.

Do that and the Broncos are 10-6. Miami must then lose next week at home to the New England Patriots. A loss would leave Miami at 10-6.

If the Broncos and Dolphins are the only two teams with 10-6 records for the final wildcard spot, the Broncos win the tiebreaker based on a better record against common opponents.

That’s why the Broncos need the 10-4 Chiefs to lose tonight and then win next week at San Diego. That would leave Kansas City with an 11-5 record.

But if the Chiefs lose to the Broncos AND next Sunday at San Diego, their 10-6 record would knock out Denver.

In the event three teams finish at 10-6 – Kansas City, Miami and Denver – the Chiefs and Dolphins would be in and the Broncos would be out. Why? Because in a three-way tie involving two teams from the same division, the first tiebreaker is between the two division teams.

The Chiefs would eliminate the Broncos based on division record. If the Chiefs finish 10-6, they would be 4-2 in the division while the Broncos at 10-6 would be 3-3.

So to summarize, the Broncos need to win their final two games, New England must beat Miami next week, and the Chiefs must defeat the Chargers next week.

If somehow the Broncos should earn the No. 6 playoff seed, they would open the AFC tournament with a first-round game at No. 3 Pittsburgh.

