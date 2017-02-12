Broncos priorities: Men and more men

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Denver Broncos offensive tackle Russell Okung (73) during the NFL game between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs on December 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo: Icon Sportswire)

ENGLEWOOD - Man up, Broncos.

If the Denver Broncos are going to improve on their 9-7 record next year, their men up front need to play better.

That goes for the men on the offensive side. And the men on the defensive side.

Men, men, men, men, men …

Priority No. 1 for the Broncos this offseason is to improve the play of the men along the offensive line.

“Absolutely. We’ve got to play better there,’’ new head coach Vance Joseph told 9NEWS this week. “Trevor (Siemian) or Paxton (Lynch) playing (quarterback), that’s going to be the first issue we have to overcome is get better upfront. We have to run the football better, protect the passer better and that’s going to help those two kids play better. Absolutely.’’

With free agency less than a month away, the top guards may be Dallas’ Ronald Leary, Cincinnati’s Kevin Zeitler and Green Bay’s T.J. Lang.

At offensive tackle, the Broncos may try to bring Russell Okung back if he agrees to a restructured contract, but they’ll need one more – even if Donald Stephenson does return. There are plenty of right tackles available in free agency including Ricky Wagner, Riley Reiff and Mike Remmers.

“I think our offensive line does need to play better,’’ said new offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, whose first hire was his longtime offensive line coach Jeff Davidson. “I think when you talk about the offensive line sometimes and you look at the film and the running game, you may say, ‘Hey, they average was only this.’ But very easily I can look at D.T. (Demaryius Thomas) and say, ‘You didn’t block that safety. If you would’ve blocked that safety, OK, C.J. (Anderson) would have had maybe a 20-yard run instead of a 4-yard run.’

“There is a number of things that I think when you look at the offensive line, it’s not just them. It is everybody. That has got to be the emphasis with our whole entire team.

“We’re going to push the limit every day, but I think to really answer your question and to sum up all of that I just talked about, is that they can play better. I will say this, Jeff Davidson and John (Benton, the assistant offensive line coach) will make them play better and they will play better next year.”

And priority No. 1 on the defense?

“That’s an obvious question,’’ said Broncos newly promoted defensive coordinator Joe Woods. “I’ll give you the obvious answer. Obviously, it’s the run game.’’

The men upfront on defense is the No. 2 priority, only behind the men upfront on offense.

“I would say, yes,’’ Joseph said. “Obviously, our two rushers are big-time guys and we’ve got a solid secondary but what we have to add on defense is the interior, nose guard, defensive end.’’

By two, big-time rushers, Joseph is referring to Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware. Which is interesting because Ware is about to hit free agency as he turns 35 this year. He said several times late in the season he wants to return but when the Broncos placed him on season-ending injured reserve prior to the final game against Oakland, it was an indication he was getting eased out the door.

Joseph, though, appears to be pushing to bring Ware back.

The Broncos may also try to re-sign Sylvester Williams, although he is expected to test the market after the team declined to pick up his fifth-year option for $6.76 million last year.

Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams, Dontari Poe and Kawann Short are free agents.

(© 2017 KUSA)