Broncos promote defensive tackle Tyrique Jarrett

Tyrique Jarrett #98 of the Denver Broncos in action against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo: Ezra Shaw, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA - When Jared Crick and Zach Kerr suffered injuries that cost them the season opener, and when Kyle Peko didn’t bounce back as hoped from his offseason foot injury, the Denver Broncos’ defensive line was missing some essentials ingredients.

Bodies.

They added the biggest of front linemen Monday by promoting 335-pound rookie defensive tackle Tyrique Jarrett from the practice squad, a source told 9News. Jarrett replaces Peko on the 53-man roster. Peko was waived Saturday with hopes he would rejoin the team’s practice squad.

With Crick missing the opener because of a disc issue in his back and Kerr down with a sprained MCL in his knee, the Broncos’ front three for their game tonight against the Los Angeles Chargers will be end Derek Wolfe, nose tackle Domata Peko and either Shelby Harris or Adam Gotsis at the other defensive end position.

Gotsis was having an encouraging offseason until he underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on the final day of minicamp in mid-June. Harris, who played sparingly for two seasons with the Oakland Raiders before bouncing around to various practice squads last year, played extremely well in two preseason games.

Jarrett will be asked to spell Domata Peko.

The Broncos will also take on the Chargers without starting right outside linebacker Shane Ray, who will miss the first half of the season with a left wrist injury. Shaq Barrett will start in place.

