Broncos QB battle is more about how Lynch develops

Paxton Lynch answers questions from reporters. (Photo: Mike Klis, KUSA)

KUSA - The Great Quarterback Competition between Paxton Lynch the first-round draft pick with exciting potential and Paxton Lynch the improving-but-still-has-a-ways-to-go prospect enters the final week of the offseason.

Trevor Siemian awaits.

To wrap up their offseason, the Denver Broncos will conduct a three-day mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the team’s UCHealth Training Center.

The difference between minicamp and the 10 OTA (organized team activity) sessions the Broncos held the previous three weeks is time. During OTAs, players are limited to six hours a day at team headquarters. In minicamp, coaches can keep players around for a walkthrough practice, a full-speed practice, and meetings for up to 10 hours a day.

Starting Thursday evening, the Broncos are on vacation until they report back for training camp in the final week of July.

Broncos’ first-year head coach Vance Joseph has said the quarterback competition won’t truly begin until training camp.

From what we know about how the two quarterbacks have performed during the offseason, the quarterback battle is less about Siemian and more about how Lynch comes along.

Siemian is the established one. He won the QB battle last season fair and square while outperforming both the experienced Mark Sanchez and rookie Lynch. In his first year of playing, Siemian posted an 8-6 record.

He endured two separate game-missing injuries (left shoulder, left foot) to throw for 3,401 yards and 18 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions.

The Broncos know what he can do. Can he play better with an improved offensive line, a new offensive system that gives the quarterback more freedom in the passing game, and a new set of coaches in Mike McCoy and Bill Musgrave?

Sure he can. Another year’s experience can give Siemian improved pocket awareness and more deep-middle completions.

But this competition is more about finding out if Lynch can be better for the ultimate quest of winning a Super Bowl. Perhaps the best way to describe Lynch’s development is he remains a work in progress. He is somewhere between the magnificent OTA practice he had Monday and the inaccurate throws posted on Will Parks’ Instagram.

The three minicamp sessions will be Lynch’s most significant test to date, both in the classroom and in the field, where there will be increased time in both.

Siemian, and training camp, await.

