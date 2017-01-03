Broncos QB Trevor Siemian to have left shoulder surgery

Quarterback Trevor Siemian #13 of the Denver Broncos waits to take the field before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 1, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo: Justin Edmonds, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA—Trevor Siemian will have minor, elective surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder this week.

The Denver Broncos’ starting quarterback is expected to recover in time to participate in the team’s offseason workouts in April, May and June.

“It’s optional surgery,’’ Siemian said. “It really only bothers me when I work out but I figure I’m going to have to keep working out for a while so I’m getting it fixed.’’

By working out, Siemian means lifting weights. He suffered a third-degree separation of his left shoulder in the first half of the fourth game at Tampa Bay. Siemian sat the next game against Atlanta but didn’t miss another game because of the shoulder.

“It was not a major thing I was playing through or anything,’’ Siemian said. “It actually felt pretty good these last couple weeks.’’

He will fly to Los Angeles to meet Wednesday with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, an orthopedic surgeon who also serves as head team physician of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Rams. The procedure is expected to be performed Thursday.

Siemian later missed one more game because of a midfoot sprain in his left foot, but he otherwise had a fine season while posting an 8-6 record in his first NFL season of playing. Despite playing hurt for most of the season, Siemian completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 3,401 yards and 18 touchdowns against 10 interceptions for an 84.6 rating that ranked 23rd among NFL passers – finishing ahead of the likes of Joe Flacco, Cam Newton and Brock Osweiler.

