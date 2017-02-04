Broncos safeties John Lynch, Brian Dawkins up for Hall of Fame vote

Elway, Kubiak, and Lynch (Photo: John Kuhrt)

HOUSTON—John Lynch shocked the NFL landscape last week by becoming the new general manager of the San Francisco 49ers.

Now back to John Lynch the safety.

“May be the third best safety to ever play the game behind Jack Tatum and Ronnie Lott, in my opinion,’’ said Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp. “There was no play he couldn’t make and no play where he wouldn’t stick his nose in. Always accountable and ready to go every time I asked him.’’

Sapp and Lynch were Tampa Bay Bucs’ defensive teammate for nine of the 11 seasons Lynch played there. Both left after the 2003 season for the AFC West with Lynch signing with the Denver Broncos and Sapp with the rival Oakland Raiders.

It was a rather stunning departure considering Lynch, Sapp and Derrick Brooks were the key players in Tampa Bay’s ferocious defense that won the 2002-season Super Bowl.

Sapp and Brooks have been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame; Lynch is a top 15 modern-era finalist for a fourth consecutive year who is up for election today.

“Come on. I need my triplets,’’ Sapp said. “They got their triplets in Dallas, they got three in Pittsburgh, I need mine in Tampa Bay.’’

Lynch would not be such a strong candidate if not for the second chapter in his career with the Broncos. Lynch played four seasons in Denver and was named to the Pro Bowl all four times.

“It couldn’t happen for a better person,’’ said Nick Ferguson, Lynch’s safety mate with the Broncos from 2004-07. What made Lynch unique among safeties? “It’s the same things with quarterbacks: It’s his ability with all the pieces around him to make everybody much better.’’

Safeties have struggled to measure up to the standards applied by Hall of Fame voting committee. A pure safety (with no conversion from cornerback) hasn’t been elected from the modern-era ballot since Paul Krause in 1998.

Oddly, Lynch’s biggest obstacle today may be another former Broncos safety, Brian Dawkins. Like Lynch, Dawkins spent the majority of his NFL career with another NFC team. In Dawkins’ case, he spent 13 of his 16 NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He is a finalist in his first year of Hall of Fame eligibility – an indication he will be elected, if not this time.

“I am truly blessed. To be at this point in my first year is just a tremendous honor,’’ Dawkins said. “Not just for myself. I was reminiscing and when that time comes, when it happens, I won’t be the only one going in.’’

Dawkins had a terrific first season with the Broncos in 2009, posting a career-most 116 tackles to earn a Pro Bowl nod. He was a Pro Bowler again for the Broncos in 2011, his final season.

“For me when I got to Denver, the welcome mat was tremendous,’’ said Dawkins, who still lives in the Denver area while serving as an Eagle’s football operations executive. “To see my number around the stadium. So much interaction with fans on Twitter. They weren’t thinking about what my age was. They were just excited to have me. So I went out and played the ball that I played. I wanted to be there for my Broncos teammates.

“My time in Denver, I cherish that. Everything we dealt with, I know it was tough but that last year making the run that we had to make it to playoffs, the way we played on defense, giving up 10, 13 points a game, something like that (13 points or less in five games), that’s tremendous ball. The way we won some games, I’m very proud to have been a part of. That’s not a throw away.’’

