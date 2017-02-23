Broncos say goodbye to left tackle Russell Okung

Russell Okung (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

KUSA - Even when the greatest of agents are negotiating, some the phoniest contract terms among the four major sports are those that belong to NFL players.

Russell Okung decided to skip the agent to negotiate his phony deal last March with the Denver Broncos.

Comically, the left tackle’s contract was reported as five years and $53 million.

The real deal: One year and $8 million. Actually, not bad as one year deals go. But the other four years and $45 million? Nothing but fluff.

The Broncos informed Okung on Wednesday they would decline his option that would have triggered a guarantee worth a combined $20.5 million for the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

After six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Okung for the first time in his career played all 16 regular-season games in his one year with the Broncos. He played well as a run blocker although he struggled in pass protection, which is why the Broncos had internally discussed bringing him back as a right tackle at a reduced rate. That now seems remote as Okung will re-enter the free-agent market.

He also served as the team’s union representative, a role that often led him to the front of the room for an informational talk. When Okung stepped up to make a speech following the Broncos’ brutal, 16-3 home loss to New England in Denver, he was chastised by cornerback Aqib Talib.

It turned out to be a revealing moment in the Broncos’ 9-7 season that ended without a playoff berth for the first time since 2010.

In Okung’s place, the Broncos have in-house candidates Ty Sambrailo, Michael Schofield and Donald Stephenson. The free-agent market could include Cincinnati offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth and guards Kevin Zeitler of Cincinnati, Green Bay’s T.J. Lang and Dallas’ Ronald Leary, among others.

