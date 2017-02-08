Broncos special teams boss Brock Olivo is better coach than politician

(Photo: KUSA)

ENGLEWOOD - A little more than eight years ago, Brock Olivo was NFL athletic, English lit intelligent, a good looking Italian, outgoing, curious, restless and unsure what to do with all his gifts.

After a football stint at the University of Missouri, the NFL and his ancestral homeland of Italy, Olivo was back in Columbia, Missouri in 2008 when someone got the idea he would be a good Republican candidate for the open seat in the 9th Congressional District that included his college hometown.

“If anyone needs any material for a sitcom you could just study my congressional campaign,’’ Olivo said this week in a sit-down interview with 9News. “When the time came and that seat opened up, I was sort of recruited for the lack of a better term. They said, ‘Hey, why don’t you throw your hat in the ring? It’s an open seat. There’s going to be a lot of people in the primary, you’ve got some name recognition, just go for it.’

“And I said why not? And I went into it genuinely thinking I could make a difference. But I didn’t know what I was getting in to. I was in way over my head. The candidates in the primary were five times as smart as I was, five times more worldly, five times more rooted in politics, and I didn’t have a chance.’’

In a primary race of five Republicans, Olivo finished fourth with 5,501 votes, or 10 percent. Blaine Luetkemeyer won the primary with 39.7 percent of the vote, then went on to win the general election. He still holds that House of Representative seat.

“I made a fool of myself, I really did,’’ Olivo said. “But I tell you what, though, I don’t regret the decision because it made me wake up to: ‘Don’t ever go into something that you’re not prepared to attack full speed.’ So that was a real life lesson for me.’’

He recovered. Look at him now. Despite having what has to be the most eclectic resume in the NFL coaching fraternity, Olivo after just three seasons of coaching experience is the Denver Broncos’ new special teams coordinator.

Those three seasons, though, were as an assistant to Dave Toub, the special teams coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos thought enough of Toub to interview him for their head coaching position last month. Although the head job went to Vance Joseph, the Broncos came away so impressed with Toub they hired his assistant.

“In my opinion Dave Toub is the archetype as far as special teams coaches go in the NFL from which a lot of special teams coordinators around the league – and not only the NFL but in college -- from which they base their philosophy on,’’ Olivo said. “Because what he’s done has been proven. He doesn’t do anything complicated. He keeps it simple. He lets guys play fast. He’s a great motivator and his energy level is great. He’s a great presence in front of a room, he can command a room. All those intangibles go into being a successful coach.

“To me Dave Toub embodies successful football coaching, 360 degrees. So what an honor and a great opportunity for me to be his understudy.’’

It’s true, “archetype” and “embodies’’ is not usually part of an NFL coach’s vocabulary, but Olivo not only left Missouri as their all-time leading rushing and scorer, he earned his degree in English Literature.

His all-time favorite novel?

“It’s hard for me to not tell you ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’’’ Olivo said. “How can I not say that? I cried reading the novel, I cried watching the movie.’’

And no, he didn’t read Harper Lee’s prequel, “Go Set a Watchman,’’ which was published 55 years after her Pulitzer Prize winner.

“I’m a purist,’’ Olivo said. “I didn’t even go there. I wanted Scout. To me it took place in that time period and that was it.’’

After college, Olivo played four years for the Detroit Lions where he was a special teams teammate with Matt Russell, the former linebacker great at the University of Colorado who is now the Broncos’ director of player personnel.

Was Russell any good?

“Uh, yeah!’’ Olivo said. “He was so good and so explosive that unfortunately his knee didn’t hold up. But he was a heckuva football player. I remember when he was at Colorado and I was at Missouri, what a formidable linebacker he was. An old school middle linebacker. Knock your block off.’’

After the NFL, Olivo went to Italy, initially for no other reason than he wanted to get in touch with his native roots.

“To discover where my great grandfather came from almost 100 years earlier,’’ he said.

He found out there was an American Football league and he called up a team and helped coach. After a little while of watching Olivo teach while playing in practice, he was asked to play.

So he became a player-coach. He stayed there three years.

“It turned out to be one of the best experiences of my life up to that point because culturally, friendships that I made that will last a lifetime. And then I got to experience the greatest sport in the world interpreted by the Italians in this case. What an eye-opening experience. Those guys would give their right arm to have the opportunity to be where I am today.

‘’I came away from that experience with a lot of positives. One thing that stood out the most was patience in teaching. There are so many different ways to convey an idea. To make sure that a guy learns because there’s a big difference between teaching and learning. I had to make sure those guys learned. I wasn’t just throwing stuff at them and expecting them to catch on and understand what to do. I had to make sure they learned it. I think it was invaluable as far my development as a teacher.’’

He returned stateside for his ill-fated congressional run, then hooked up at Coast Carolina as a running backs and special teams assistant.

When Toub moved from the Chicago Bears to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013, he made Olivo his assistant.

Considering there are NFL coaches who go 20 years without getting a coordinator gig, Olivo’s ascension after just three years as a coaching assistant is startling.

It should be obvious by now, though, Olivo is not your conventional NFL coach.

“If you’re going to go with a first time guy, you better go with a guy who is very bright, who’s got great energy,’’ Joseph said. “Who’s sure of himself. He has no problems about who he is. He’s worked with coach Toub in Kansas City who is the best in the league in my opinion so he’s had the right experience in the last three years. Everyone wants to play for this guy. He’s a great hire.’’

With the Broncos, Olivo inherits two terrific young kickers in Brandon McManus and punter Riley Dixon. The Broncos haven’t had a consistently good returner, though, since Trindon Holliday in 2012.

Olivo is coming from Kansas City, where rookie Tyreek Hill was an All Pro returner.

“If you’re doing your due diligence as a special teams coordinator in the NFL you’re always looking for that guy,’’ Olivo said. “Year-in and year-out. And I’m very fortunate to be part of Vance Joseph’s coaching staff because Vance knows how important special teams is, I know Mr. Elway knows how important special teams is and as a special teams coordinator, if there’s a guy out there, it’s my job to pound the table. I can’t capitulate in front of those guys and say OK. No, we need this guy.

“He’s going to help implement the fourth down philosophy for us … so we’ve got to have that guy. And we’re looking for him, we’re going to leave no stone unturned. Every year it’s going to be like that.’’

