Broncos sticking with Brock Osweiler as starting QB vs. Patriots

ENGLEWOOD - Brock to the drawing board.

The Broncos are going with Brock Osweiler as their starting quarterback again this week. 9News first reported Osweiler would remain the quarterback and Broncos head coach Vance Joseph confirmed during his day-after-game press conference Monday.

"I thought Brock had an excellent week of preparation,'' Joseph said. "It felt good to our team. It was a confident week. The energy was better, it was urgent, it was detailed. Brock's experience and Brock's personality really helped our team bounce back and gave us confidence going into this week. So I think Brock's earned it, from that standpoint.

"In the football game, it wasn't perfect. He had two interceptions, which he can't have. He understands that. He had a couple ill-advised throws. But Brock did some good things as far as putting us in good plays. The red-zone audible to DT (Demaryius Thomas) for the touchdown, that was one of Brock's audibles.

"So I think Brock deserves one more week to prove he's the guy for us because he had a great week of preparation.''

He won't get the easiest of opponents to permanently win the job. The Broncos play the NFL’s most dominant team of the past two decades in the New England Patriots this Sunday night with the game televised on 9NEWS.

Osweiler replaced Trevor Siemian as the Broncos’ starting quarterback last week. Although, the Broncos were manhandled Sunday by the Philadelphia Eagles, 51-23, Osweiler’s performance included some encouraging flashes.

He did engineer four scoring drives – a touchdown and three field goals. He also threw two interceptions, causing Joseph to wait until he evaluated the film before naming his quarterback this week.

Osweiler completed 19 of 38 passes for 208 yards. Osweiler also has experience in beating the Patriots at eventually-to-be-renamed Sports Authority Field at Mile High. In a Nov. 29, 2015 game that ended in snowstorm conditions, Osweiler completed 23 of 42 for 270 yards and a touchdown to help the Broncos defeat the Patriots, 30-24 in overtime.

That win gave the Broncos the playoff tiebreaker against New England, allowing them to host the AFC Championship Game against the Patriots. By then, Peyton Manning had returned as the Broncos' quarterback and he led Denver to a 20-18 win in the conference championship, before guiding them past Carolina for the Super Bowl 50 title.

