Broncos offense worst since 1966

ENGLEWOOD—We knew the Denver Broncos’ offense was pitiful. But it took the further inspection of research to reveal just how deplorable the Broncos are when they have the ball.

How bad is the Broncos’ offense? They are 1966 bad.

The Broncos have been eliminated from the playoffs for the first time since 2010 because they just lost three games in a row by scores of 13-10 to the Tennessee Titans, 16-3 to the New England Patriots and 33-10 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The last time the Broncos went three consecutive games of scoring 10 or fewer points was in 1966. Fifty years ago – 50 years! – the Broncos suffered two such three-game skids of 10 points or less.

Ah, 1966. It was the year of single-bar facemasks. Vietnam War protests were just beginning to simmer. John Lennon used a tour press conference in Chicago to apologize for saying earlier that year The Beatles “were more popular than Jesus.”

If you think general manager John Elway is standing pat with a Broncos offense that hasn’t been this bad since 1966, I’ve got a 2005 Buick Century I’d like to sell you for $20,000.

Gerald Phipps didn’t accept poor play in 1966. The Broncos owner fired Mac Speedie two games into the offense-less season and replaced him with Ray Malavasi.

The season began with a 45-7 loss to Houston. The Broncos only touchdown was on a Goldie Sellars kickoff return. Quarterback Mickey Slaughter got benched in the second quarter after starting the game 0 for 7. John McCormick replaced him and went 1 of 3 for 8 yards.

The 1966 Broncos then lost to the Patriots, 24-10, fired Speedie, then lost Malavasi’s debut, 16-7 to Joe Namath’s New York Jets.

That was so long ago, Broncos Ring of Famer Jim Turner kicked three field goals – for the Jets, his first team.

McCormick started game No. 3, but was benched after starting 0 for 5. Slaughter came in and completed 3 of 8 with a 67-yard touchdown to Charley Mitchell.

The first 1966 three-game skid of 10 or fewer points included just two offensive touchdowns – on drives of 81 and 80 yards.

The two offensive touchdowns scored in the last three games by the 2016 Broncos were on drives of 6 and 26 yards.

The 1966 team had a second, three-game skid when it lost 37-10 to the Kansas City Chiefs (a 100-yard kickoff return by Nemiah Wilson was the Broncos’ only touchdown), 24-7 to the expansion Miami Dolphins (Abner Haynes scored on a 5-yard touchdown run to complete a 22-yard drive) and 56-10 to the Chiefs (Max Choboian threw a 48-yard touchdown to tight end Al Denson after Kansas City went up, 28-3).

Choboian threw four touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his rookie year of 1966 – and never played again.

Get the picture on how bad the 1966 Broncos’ offense was? Understand how embarrassing it is for the 2016 Broncos offense to match a level of futility not seen around here in half a century?

The 1966 Broncos were so bad, Phipps ushered in the unfortunate Lou Saban era in 1967. So change doesn’t necessarily solve problems. But change at least sends a message to the fan base that pitiful performances won’t be tolerated.

It’s been a Broncos tradition for at least 50 years.

