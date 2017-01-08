Broncos to interview Vance Joseph in Denver

SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 16: Secondary Coach Vance Joseph of the San Francisco 49ers talks with Nate Clements #22 and Dashon Goldson #38 during the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 16, 2010 in San Diego, California. (Photo: Michael Zagaris, 2010 Michael Zagaris)

KUSA - Vance Joseph is expected to interview in Denver for the Broncos’ head coach job early this week.

He won’t exactly arrive in town as the hottest of candidates. Joseph just finished his first season as a defensive coordinator. And while the Miami Dolphins did beat out Denver for the AFC’s final playoff spot, it wasn’t because of their defense.

Miami’s defense ranked 29th in the 32-team during the regular season, then was atrocious in allowing the Pittsburgh Steelers three touchdowns on their first three possessions.

The Steelers’ first two touchdowns were Ben Roethlisberger passes of 50 and 62 yards to Antonio Brown. Their third touchdown was off a 10-play, 82-yard drive in which all 10 plays were handoffs to Le’Veon Bell.

Joseph made decent adjustments after those three drives but it was too late in a 30-12 first-round playoff loss Sunday in Pittsburgh.

He will be third of three candidates the Broncos will have interviewed for their head coaching position that became available when Gary Kubiak retired following the team’s 24-6 victory in the regular-season finale last week.

The Broncos interviewed Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub on Friday in downtown Kansas City and Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan on Saturday morning in northeast Atlanta.

Joseph has been considered the candidate to beat for the Broncos’ head coaching position because of his strong leadership style. He impressed the Broncos' hierarchy two years ago in the team's head coaching interview process that landed Kubiak.

In fairness to Joseph, the Broncos are looking for a head coach, not an assistant coach. Timing may also be on Joseph’s side. He is now available to start work as the Broncos’ head coach if hired. Toub’s Chiefs and Shanahan’s Falcons have home playoff games next weekend and they can’t be hired until their respective teams are eliminated.

The longer a team waits to hire a head coach, the more difficult it is for that head coach to fill his staff with preferred assistant coaches.

