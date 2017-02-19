Broncos visiting this week with defensive lineman Earl Mitchell

JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 20: Earl Mitchell #90 of the Miami Dolphins looks on during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on September 20, 2015 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (Photo: Mike Ehrmann, 2015 Getty Images)

KUSA - A run stopper is stopping by UCHealth Training Center this week.

Earl Mitchell, a seven-year, defensive tackle who plays defensive end in a 3-4 system, was released late last week by the Miami Dolphins because of salary cap considerations.

He must be good because he immediately drew interest from eight teams. He has narrowed his choices from eight teams to four and the Denver Broncos made the first cut.

Mitchell, 29, is scheduled to meet with the Broncos beginning Wednesday night, per a league source. He will begin his tour by visiting with the Seattle Seahawks on Monday and Tuesday and the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday and Wednesday, before moving on to the Broncos on Wednesday night and into Thursday. He will complete his sweep with the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night and Friday morning.

Mitchell was to make $4 million with the Dolphins in 2017 before he was released. He previously played for Broncos defensive line coach Bill Kollar in Houston and with Denver head coach Vance Joseph in Houston and Miami.

By all accounts, Mitchell is a quality guy for the locker room, a leader who plays with 100 percent effort on the field. At 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, he would become a run-stopping, three-technique defensive end in the Broncos’ 3-4 front.

The Broncos struggled at that position last season after losing Malik Jackson to free agency and Vance Walker to a torn ACL in training camp.

The Broncos ranked No. 1 in the 32-team NFL in passing defense last season, but 28th against the run by 130.3 yards per game. Opponents clearly addressed their fear of pass rushing linebacker Von Miller and the Broncos’ man-to-man blanketing secondary by averaging a whopping 30.1 run plays a game. Only 2-14 San Francisco and 1-15 Cleveland, whose opponents were perpetually milking a lead, faced more rushing attempts.

The Broncos signed veteran defensive end Jared Crick as a free agent last year with the idea of having him play 30 to 40 percent of the defensive snaps. He wound up playing 82 percent of the time as second-round rookie Adam Gotsis was slowed in his development as he was playing less than a year following his own ACL surgery.

If the Broncos can land Mitchell, the team’s defensive plan would then turn to nose tackle where they would likely need a replacement for Sylvester Williams, who is expected to test the market when free agency opens March 9.

The Broncos will also try to sign at least one offensive lineman from free agency.

