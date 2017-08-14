Carlos Henderson has successful thumb surgery

Carlos Henderson #11 of the Denver Broncos runs against the Chicago Bears during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Broncos defeated the Bears 24-17. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) (Photo: Jonathan Daniel, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA - A surgical procedure to repair ligament damage in rookie receiver Carlos Henderson’s thumb went well.

However, his recovery could be a while so the Broncos are evaluating his options.

Henderson was a decently touted, third-round draft pick out of Louisiana Tech. His injury could potentially create a season-opening roster spot for the likes of Kalif Raymond or Jordan Taylor.

Henderson had a chance to become the Broncos’ kickoff returner and backup receiver this season, but he dropped two kickoffs in the preseason opener against the Chicago Bears.

As it turned out, Henderson injured his thumb early in the game.

The Broncos figure to keep six receivers for their 53-man roster, a pass-catching group headed by Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders and expected to include Bennie Fowler, Cody Latimer and rookie Isaiah McKenzie.

That leaves one more spot for either Raymond, Taylor or veteran Marlon Brown to capture.

