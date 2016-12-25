Chiefs jump on Broncos for 21-10 halftime lead

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Quarterback Trevor Siemian #13 of the Denver Broncos passes during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images) (Photo: Reed Hoffmann, 2016 Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY - Apparently, when you’re used to eating at five-star restaurants, it’s difficult to get fired up for a low-budget eatery.

Which is a sorry excuse to the unspoiled.

The Denver Broncos, who played in two of the past three Super Bowls, who won it all last year, who had first-round AFC playoff byes in each of the past four years, started their game here Christmas Night like they wanted no part of the No. 6, and final, playoff seed.

Playing for their playoff lives here at rain-soaked Arrowhead Stadium, the Broncos’ season is on the verge of expiring as they trail the Kansas City Chiefs 21-10, here at halftime.

The game has been played beneath an intermittent rain, with precipitation ranging from a light drizzle to torrential downpours. Strange, it seemed to rain in sheets when the Chiefs had the ball early – and they used the slick conditions to their advantage against the banged-up Denver defense.

A week after Broncos defensive players vented their displeasure at their offense following a 16-3 loss to the New England Patriots, Denver’s D was horrific early.

Playing without starting strong safety T.J. Ward (concussion) and inside linebacker Brandon Marshall (hamstring), and then losing Derek Wolfe (neck), Kayvon Webster (concussion) and Sylvester Williams (left/ankle) in the second quarter, Denver’s D allowed the Chiefs to march effortlessly on their first possession.

The drive ended with quarterback Alex Smith sauntering untouched into the left end zone from 10 yards out.

With Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian off to a jittery start, the Chiefs’ second possession was even easier as speedster Tyreek Hill – who single-handedly unraveled Denver’s season a month earlier with a stirring, three touchdown performance – raced 70 yards around left end for a touchdown.

On that play, Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce destroyed Broncos safety Darian Stewart with a Hill-springing block.

It was 14-0 Chiefs. The Denver defense wasn’t pointing any fingers this time. It did briefly present hope by forcing a turnover that led to a touchdown.

Smith was hit by Broncos blitzing linebacker Corey Nelson as he was attempting a deep pass. The pass hung in the air and was snatched by Broncos rookie safety Justin Simmons, who was starting for the concussed Ward. Simmons returned the interception 38 yards to the Kansas City 6.

Even the slumping Broncos’ offense was able to take it from there. A 5-yard completion from Siemian to Demaryius Thomas and 1-yard touchdown run by Justin Forsett made it 14-7.

Forsett started his second consecutive game but the first-half highlight for the Broncos was rookie running back Devontae Booker. Struggling mightily the past two months, Booker turned four catches into 49 yards and had three carries for 17 another yards.

Converting the Simmons’ pick for seven points should have given the Broncos’ momentum and indeed Dekoda Watson stuffed Hill on the ensuing kickoff return. But on the Chiefs’ second play from their own 20, the Broncos had a breakdown in coverage. Smith’s short pass in the right flat to Kelce turned into a ridiculously easy 80-yard touchdown.

The Chiefs were back up 21-7. The Broncos weren’t finished, yet, though, because their kicker was better than their kicker. The Chiefs’ Cairo Santos missed a 39-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

The Broncos’ Brandon McManus came back on the next possession to nail a 52-yard field goal. Instead of 24-7 Chiefs, it was 21-10.

Prior to kickoff, the Broncos’ playoff chances got a boost from the Pittsburgh Steelers, who rallied to eliminate the Baltimore Ravens.

This left the Broncos with a chance to gain the AFC’s No. 6 playoff seed if they won their final two games, New England beat Miami next week, and the Chiefs turned around to defeat the Chargers next Sunday.

Early on, the Broncos acted as if they weren’t interested. They did not lay down, though. They have come back to make it a respectable competition.

