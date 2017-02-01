C.J., Paradis, Siemian coming along from surgeries

(Photo: L: Cliff Welch, M :Scott Winters R: Rob Leiter)

KUSA - Three Broncos’ offensive starters – running back C.J. Anderson, center Matt Paradis and quarterback Trevor Siemian – are encouraged with the way they are coming along following their respective surgeries.

“I ran 100 percent full out (Tuesday),’’ Anderson said Wednesday. “I’m pushing toward playing, no problems. Not really having any knee pain. Pretty much doing everything except for cutting. I haven’t cut, yet.’’

It was while making cut during an 11-yard gain in the Broncos’ seventh game of the season that Anderson suffered a meniscus tear in his right knee. Although he stayed in to rush for 84 yards in the final three quarters of the Broncos’ 27-9 victory against Houston on Oct. 24, tests the next morning revealed the tear that would be surgically repaired by Dr. Arthur Ting on Oct. 27 in Fremont, Calif.

Anderson believes he’ll be completely cleared to resume all football-related activities later this month.

Paradis underwent surgery on his right hip in Vail on Jan. 10 and will have another procedure on his left hip next week. Dr. Marc Philippon performed the first procedure and is also scheduled to handle the second.

“He was on the bike the next day (after the first procedure),’’ said Michael “Mook’’ Williams, Paradis’ agent. “The doctor was very pleased when he got in there and did what he had to do. He was more optimistic than what he expected. It looks like training camp is a safe expectation at this point.’’

Siemian is nearly four weeks removed from an operation on his left, non-throwing shoulder. He was wearing a black sling while making the rounds at Radio Row in Houston on Wednesday as he was promoting Skittles candy.

He has a little more than two weeks remaining in the sling.

“It’s coming along well,’’ Siemian said last week. “My rehab is coming along well. It’s hard to sleep but I’m a little more used to it than I was.’’

