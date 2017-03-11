Contract details for Leary, Watson: $16.875 million in 2017

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 23: Ronald Leary #65 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts in the second quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 23, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Photo: Elsa, 2014 Getty Images)

KUSA - Contract details for Denver Broncos’ new offensive linemen Ronald Leary and Menelik Watson have been obtained by 9NEWS.

Leary, who will likely play left guard, received a four-year, $36 million contract with an impressive $18.75 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Watson, who will play right tackle, received a three-year, $18.75 million deal that includes $5.375 fully guaranteed at signing.

For the Broncos, that’s a combined fully guaranteed commitment of $23.75 million for their two new offensive linemen, $54.75 million in all.

The most impressive aspect of Leary’s contract is the $11 million in 2017 cash alone, broken up into a $3.5 million signing bonus, $5 million roster bonus and $2.5 million salary.

Leary’s $7.65 million salary in 2018 is also fully guaranteed. He also has $250,000 in cumulative per-game roster bonuses and a $100,000 workout bonus so if Leary plays in all 16 games in 2018 he will collect $8 million.

In each of the final two years of Leary’s contract, 2019 and 2020, he is scheduled to make a $8.15 million salary, $250,000 in per game roster bonuses and $100,000 workout bonuses. His 2019 salary is guaranteed against injury only.

The most significant aspect of Watson’s contract is he received a $4 million signing bonus, $1.25 million salary, $125,00 workout bonus and $500,000 in cumulative per game roster bonuses for $5.875 million in 2017. (Donald Stephenson got $6 million in year one pay last season).

Watson then has a $5.5 million salary guaranteed against injury only in 2018 and non-guaranteed $5.5 million salary in 2019.

