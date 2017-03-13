DeMarcus Ware announces retirement

DeMarcus Ware of the Denver Broncos hoists the Lombardi Trophy (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

DENVER - ENGLEWOOD - DeMarcus Ware, a certain future member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, announced his retirement Monday.

Ware played 12 seasons, nine with the Dallas Cowboys, the last three with the Denver Broncos.

Ware leaves the game with 138 ½ sacks, No. 8 on the all-time list – one behind Jason Taylor for seventh place and three back of Michael Strahan.

A first-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys out of Troy in 2005, Ware played in the first 134 games of his career, a streak of 8 ½ seasons.

Released by the Cowboys following the 2014 season, Ware signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Broncos.

The football gods caught up to his Greek-God body, though, as Ware missed 11 games the past two seasons with back and broken forearm injuries.

Ware, who turns 35 on July 31, had 21.5 sacks in his three seasons with the Broncos, plus 3.5 in three postseason games during the team’s Super Bowl 50 run to cap the 2015 season.

He had said he wanted to play one more year with the Broncos but the two sides could not agree on a new contract.

© 2017 KUSA-TV