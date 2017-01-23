Demaryius Thomas makes six Bronco Pro Bowlers

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 1: Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos celebrates a catch in the third quarter of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 1, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo: Dustin Bradford, 2017 Dustin Bradford)

KUSA - Limber up that sore body one more time, Demaryius Thomas.

The Denver Broncos’ top receiver for a fifth consecutive year, Thomas received his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl berth after he was selected to replace Pittsburgh’s Antonio Brown on the AFC team.

The AFC’s initial Pro Bowl team had the four receiver group of T.Y. Hilton, A.J. Green, Amari Cooper and Brown. Green, Cooper and Brown begged out and were replaced by first alternate Jarvis Landry of Miami, second alternate Emmanuel Sanders of the Broncos, and third alternate Thomas.

Thomas finished the 2016 season with a team-high 90 catches for 1,083 yards – his fifth straight year of at least 90 catches and 1,000 yards.

The Broncos are now sending six players to the Pro Bowl game that will be played Sunday night in Orlando – Von Miller, Aqib Talib, Chris Harris Jr., Darian Stewart, Thomas and Sanders.

Miller, Talib and Harris were voted on to the AFC team, while Stewart, Sanders and Thomas were first, second and third alternates, respectively.

