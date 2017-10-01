Denver defense swarms Raiders for 16-10 win

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images (Photo: Dustin Bradford, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA—Offense, defense, special teams. It's not a cliche. At least it wasn't during a Denver Broncos' three-play sequence in the third quarter.

Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe sacked Oakland Raiders' quarterback Derek Carr for an 8-yard loss. Defense. With the ball back on the Raiders' 9 yard line, Oakland's Marquette King punted low for 51 yards where Broncos' rookie isaiah McKenzie scooted left for a 29-yard return. Special teams. With the Broncos' drive starting just 31 yards from a touchdown, C.J. Anderson on the first play slashed for 12 yards. Offense.

Defense, special teams, offense is not the order recited. But it was complementary football nonetheless.

Brandon McManus wound up kicking a 46-yard field goal for a 16-7 lead. It got nerve-wrecking for the Broncos at the end, as it took second-year safety Justin Simmons to outposition Raider receiver Amari Cooper for a deep ball thrown by EJ Manuel, but the Broncos held on for a 16-10 win.

The Broncos are now 3-1 with wins against the Dallas Cowboys and Raiders, who combined for 25 wins last season, heading into their bye week. The Raiders, who lost Carr to a back injury later in the second half, fell to 2-2.

Can’t fault the Oakland Raiders too much for not knowing how to cover A.J. Derby.

There wasn’t much film of the Broncos’ tight end to watch.

Through the first three games of the 2017 season, Derby had accumulated just 39 receiving yards.

On back-to-back plays in the first quarter Sunday on a glorious-turned-cloudy October afternoon at eventually-to-be-renamed Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Derby had two catches for 51 yards, including a one-handed, 22-yard snag for a touchdown.

Derby, his quarterback Trevor Siemian and a stingy Denver defense were primarily responsible for the Broncos leading the Raiders, 10-7 at halftime.

After both teams started with three-and-outs, Siemian got the Broncos going on their second possession with an 88-yard drive that needed just seven plays to complete.

He hit Bennie Fowler III on the left sideline for 17 yards, then hung tough to convert a third-and-seven play. Siemian was escaping the pocket right when he was clobbered from behind by Raiders’ pass-rushing star Khalil Mack. Despite the contact, Siemian got enough on the throw to leave a jump ball in the direction of Fowler, who out-muscled defensive back David Amerson for the 18-yard completion.

Siemian then went to Derby for 29 yards on a catch-and-run, and then went back to the tight end on the next play. Derby ran a sideline-and-go that froze his defender and left him alone down the right sideline. Siemian’s throw was an inch-too-far-from perfect but Derby reached up with his right hand and gathered it in, then kept the ball in his one hand without securing it with the other while crossing the goal line.

On their next drive, the Broncos drove from their own 11 to the Oakland 5 before a false start penalty on left tackle Garett Bolles thwarted the goal-to-go chance. Brandon McManus kicked a short field goal for a 10-0 lead.

The Broncos were in complete command with six minutes left in the half. They had their 10-point lead and punter Riley Dixon pinned the Raiders back on their own one-yard line.

But then Raiders quarterback Derek Carr found the leaks in the Broncos’ pass defense. He got out of his end zone with an 11-yard completion to tight end Lee Smith. A third down pass to running Jalen Richard picked up 20.

And then Carr connected deep with receiver Johnny Holton, who on a flag pattern left to right beat Broncos’ safety Darian Stewart for a 64-yard touchdown.

Siemian was 16-of-26 for 179 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. He was sacked four times but held strong. C.J. Anderson had 95 tough yards on 20 carries and four catches for 17 yards.

The Denver D held Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch to 12 yards on nine carries. Carr was 10 of 18 for 143 yards before he was knocked out. Manuel nearly brought the Raiders back, completing 11 of 17 for 106 yards before Simmons thwarted his comeback.





© 2017 KUSA-TV