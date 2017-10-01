Derby snag helps Broncos lead Raiders, 10-7 at halftime

Oct 1, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos tight end A.J. Derby (83) pulls in the football for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

KUSA—Can’t fault the Oakland Raiders too much for not knowing how to cover A.J. Derby.

There wasn’t much film of the Denver Broncos’ tight end to watch.

Through the first three games of the 2017 season, Derby had accumulated just 39 receiving yards.

On back-to-back plays in the first quarter Sunday on a glorious-turned-cloudy October afternoon at eventually-to-be-renamed Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Derby had two catches for 51 yards, including a one-handed, 22-yard snag for a touchdown.

Derby, his quarterback Trevor Siemian and a stingy Denver defense were primarily responsible for the Broncos leading the Raiders, 10-7 at halftime.

After both teams started with three-and-outs, Siemian got the Broncos going on their second possession with an 88-yard drive that needed just seven plays to complete.

He hit Bennie Fowler III on the left sideline for 17 yards, then hung tough to convert a third-and-seven play. Siemian was escaping the pocket right when he was clobbered from behind by Raiders’ pass-rushing star Khalil Mack. Despite the contact, Siemian got enough on the throw to leave a jump ball in the direction of Fowler, who out-muscled defensive back David Amerson for the 18-yard completion.

Siemian then went to Derby for 29 yards on a catch-and-run, and then went back to the tight end on the next play. Derby ran a sideline-and-go that froze his defender and left him alone down the right sideline. Siemian’s throw was an inch-too-far-from perfect but Derby reached up with his right hand and gathered it in, then kept the ball in his one hand without securing it with the other while crossing the goal line.

On their next drive, the Broncos drove from their own 11 to the Oakland 5 before a false start penalty on left tackle Garett Bolles thwarted the goal-to-go chance. Brandon McManus kicked a short field goal for a 10-0 lead.

The Broncos were in complete command with six minutes left in the half. They had their 10-point lead and punter Riley Dixon pinned the Raiders back on their own one-yard line.

But then Raiders quarterback Derek Carr found the leaks in the Broncos’ pass defense. He got out of his end zone with an 11-yard completion to tight end Lee Smith. A third down pass to running Jalen Richard picked up 20.

And then Carr connected deep with receiver Johnny Holton, who on a flag pattern left to right beat Broncos’ safety Darian Stewart for a 64-yard touchdown.

Siemian was 10-of-17 for 148 yards with a touchdown at the half, but he was sacked twice and hit hard a couple other times. Backup running back Jamaal Charles had 31 yards on just three carries and added another 14 yards on a reception.

C.J. Anderson had 26 tough yards on 10 carries and two catches for nine yards. Devontae Booker made his season debut and had three carries for 14 yards.

The Denver D held Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch to 10 yards on five carries, but the big pass play from Carr to Holton made it a game.

