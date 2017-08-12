Derek Wolfe carted out of practice with apparent serious leg injury

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) during organized training activities at the UCHealth Training Center. (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

The vaunted Denver defense continues to absorb serious injury blows.

Defensive end Derek Wolfe had to be carted off the practice field Saturday after suffering what appeared to be a serious injury to either his right knee or ankle.

The injury occurred early in the team’s 11-on-11 drill. The Broncos were practicing in full pads Saturday.

Wolfe was a key player on the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 team as he was a force against the run and as an inside pass rusher. Wolfe posted 5.5 sacks each of the past two years.

He is in the second year of a four-year contract that will pay him $6.05 million this year.

Wolfe was clearly distraught as he was getting carted off the field. He then had to be helped into the training room while placing no weight on his right leg.

The Broncos’ defense is already without starting outside linebacker Shane Ray for one or two regular season games with a torn right wrist ligament. His backup Shaq Barrett will miss more time because of a hip injury. Backup defensive lineman Billy Winn is out for the year with a right knee injury and defensive tackle Kyle Peko is also mending a broken foot. Strong safety T.J. Ward has been out with a hamstring injury.

If Wolfe misses significant time, the 3-4 defensive ends next in line for the Broncos are Adam Gotsis, Zach Kerr and Shakir Soto. The team could also move second-round rookie DeMarcus Walker back to defensive end after the team shifted him to outside linebacker last week.

Jared Crick is a returning starter at the other defensive end position.

