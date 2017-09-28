Devontae Booker could give Broncos three tailbacks against Raiders

Devontae Booker

The Broncos may be closing in on Booker Time.

Which would mean the Broncos’ backfield is about to become a three-headed monster. Are there enough carries to go around to add second-year running back Devontae Booker to the existing tandem of starter C.J. Anderson and 1B weapon Jamaal Charles?

There weren’t last week against the Buffalo Bills as Charles and Anderson ran well, but didn’t run often. They combined for 92 yards on 17 carries, an efficient 5.4 yards per attempt.

But the Broncos only scored 16 points and lost to the Bills by 10.

“I always want the ball,’’ Anderson said Wednesday. “I want the ball every play. As a playmaker, I just have to make plays. I had 10 touches, I think. I have to find a way to make plays. That’s how I look at it. Whenever my number is called and they’re giving me the opportunity to make a play, I have to make it. It doesn’t matter if it’s 40 touches. It doesn’t matter if it’s 10. I need to find to get in the end zone for my team.”

Booker has essentially been out three months -- from June 15, when the Broncos broke for summer vacation, until September 13 – with a fractured right wrist that wasn’t detected until the team reported for training camp in late-July.

He was limited in practice his first week back as the Broncos prepared to play the Dallas Cowboys, then practiced in full last week. It was decided to keep Booker out of the Bills’ game but he should be ready to play Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

How much he would play would be the question. Through three games, Anderson has averaged 17.7 carries and Charles 9.3 carries.

Booker as a fourth-round rookie last season rushed for 612 yards on 3.5 yards per carry and had 31 catches for another 285 yards.

