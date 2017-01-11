Elway expected to offer Vance Joseph head coach job

Secondary Coach Vance Joseph of the San Francisco 49ers talking with Keaton Kristick #45 and Taylor Mays #23 during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Candlestick Park. The Niners defeated the Vikings 15-10 (Photo: Michael Zagaris, 2010 Michael Zagaris)

KUSA—Sorry, Chargers.

Vance Joseph will have to reschedule, and there’s a decent chance he cancels his flight to the West Coast.

After Joseph interviewed four hours Tuesday afternoon in the Pat Bowlen conference room with the Denver Broncos’ five-man head coach search committee at the team’s UCHealth Training Center headquarters, after Joseph dined that night with general manager John Elway and director of player personnel Matt Russell at some steakhouse named Elway’s in Cherry Creek, Joseph received an early phone call Wednesday morning.

Come on back in. Let’s talk some more. Joseph arrived back at Broncos’ headquarters at about 8 a.m. Wednesday. With the San Diego Chargers waiting, Elway was expected to make Joseph an offer that would force the Miami Dolphins’ defensive coordinator to cancel his flight.

Joseph was scheduled to fly out late-morning Wednesday to San Diego to meet with the Chargers about their head coach opening. He is also scheduled to meet with the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, but those plans are on hold.

The Broncos also interviewed Kansas City defensive coordinator Dave Toub and Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan for the head coach position vacated when Gary Kubiak retired on Jan. 2.

But clearly Joseph is the Broncos’ choice, as he has been since the job first became available – although there was a period from Sunday evening until Joseph’s interview Tuesday afternoon when Shanahan was receiving strong consideration.

If a deal between the Broncos and Joseph is consummated today, his leading candidate for defensive coordinator may be Joe Woods, who would be promoted from his current position as defensive backs coach. The contract of current defensive coordinator Wade Phillips has essentially expired. The Broncos may go with Woods in part because other teams have expressed interest in interviewing him as a defensive coordinator candidate.

Phillips is on the defensive coordinator short list for several teams but he is waiting to hear his fate with the Broncos before he begins to consider other options.

Offensive coordinator possibilities may include two former Broncos, Mike McCoy and Bill Musgrave. McCoy may also have similar options with Buffalo and Washington, if current Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay becomes head coach of the Los Angeles Rams.

