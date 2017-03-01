Jan 15, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium. (Photo: Tim Heitman, Tim Heitman)

INDIANAPOLIS—Vance Joseph cracked the door on Tony Romo in the morning.

By late afternoon, John Elway came along and faced two options: Close the door shut on Romo, or open up the possibility a little more.

Sorry about this, Trevor and Paxton, but Elway, the Denver Broncos’ general manager, did not select option one.

“I’ll say this: We’re going to look at all the options,’’ Elway said in a media scrum Tuesday during the NFL Scouting Combine. “Once they become available, we’re going to look at all the options and do what’s best for the Denver Broncos and what’s best for this team, because it’s not only about winning next year it’s also what’s best for the future.

“So all those things will come into the discussion and once it gets to that point and we know where we are, we’ll kick the tires on everything and do our homework on everything and then make the best decision on what we think is right for the Broncos.’’

Trevor Siemian, the Broncos’ incumbent starting quarterback, enters year three in the NFL. Lynch, the Broncos’ first-round draft pick last year, may be back to sitting again in year two.

Romo had a nice, lengthy run as quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys until he was supplanted in 2016 by rookie Dak Prescott. The expectation is Romo will be released by the start of free agency on March 9.

Nabbing Romo would mean the Broncos aren’t sold on Siemian or Lynch, at least not for 2017. Wouldn’t Elway be especially disappointed if his first-round draft pick sat two years?

“No. Because I think the bottom line is we want to get an answer at that position for the future,’’ he said during an interview with 9News. “Hopefully a long future. That’s why we want to be very careful on the front side of it because we think he has the ability to be that guy that can carry the franchise for a long, long time. The last thing we want to do is put them in there before he’s ready, before they’re ready. That’s why it’s important for us to make the right decision on the front side to make sure we secure that future.’’

Hmm.

