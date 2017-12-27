First-round QBs Lynch, Mahomes to duel

ENGLEWOOD - Call it the duel of the young guns at Mile High.

Paxton Lynch, a quarterback whom the Denver Broncos traded up to draft in the first round last year, against Patrick Mahomes II, a quarterback whom the Kansas City Chiefs traded up to draft in the first round this year.

The regular season finale will kick off at 2:25 p.m. Sunday. Lynch is getting his second start this season, and his fourth in his two NFL seasons with the Broncos. Mahomes will be making his NFL debut. This is because he’s watched Alex Smith play so well in the first 15 games, the Chiefs already have the AFC West Division and No. 4 playoff seed secured with no chance of advancement or decline.

“We’re in a position where we can do that,’’ Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said in a conference call Wednesday with the Denver media. “It gives the kid some experience. That’s the reason. Listen, the Broncos are a good football team, real good defense. It’ll be a great experience for him to play against that crew.”

Mahomes is currently considered the better prospect of the two, in part because he’s still protected by potential. Lynch has been freed from the bubble of potential enough for most observers to conclude he has been slow to come on.

He was hindered by injuries this year: a left shoulder sprain suffered in preseason game No. 3 and a right high ankle sprain late in the third quarter of his only game this season, at Oakland.

But he also has been beat out by seventh-round pick Trevor Siemian for the Broncos’ starting quarterback job in back-to-back years.

“They brought me here for a reason and that is to play,’’ Lynch said. “I can’t do anything about getting hurt except for getting back out here as fast as I can. I think that the training room has done a great job at getting me back out here when I have been hurt. There’s nothing you can do about that except move on from it.”

© 2017 KUSA-TV