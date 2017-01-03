Five months later, Broncos guard Sam Brenner cleared from concussion protocol

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Lars Hanson (78) and center Sam Brenner (67) walk out to the field before the start of training camp drills held at the UCHealth Training Center. (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

ENGLEWOOD—Monday will go down as a milestone event for the exit of Gary Kubiak.

Much more quietly, it was also the day Sam Brenner officially returned to normalcy.

Five months after the right guard collapsed face down following a double-hit to the head during an otherwise routine, if full-padded contact training camp running play, Broncos’ doctors cleared Brenner from their concussion protocol Monday.

“I didn’t feel like myself for about three months or so, really,’’ Brenner said as he was cleaning out articles – shirts, shorts and cleats – from his locker. “I was dealing with migraines for a long time but for the past two weeks I haven’t had any symptoms. No more migraines or fogginess or confusion. It’s been a long time but I’ve definitely turned the corner.’’

Brenner had played 2 ½ seasons as a guard and center with the Miami Dolphins before he was claimed off waivers by the Broncos late in the 2015 season. He had been the Broncos’ first team right guard throughout the 2016 offseason, but when training camp opened, Ty Sambrailo slipped in ahead of him.

The first day the Broncos put on full pads was July 31. Playing right guard with the No. 3 offense, Brenner pulled to try and open a hole for running back Kapri Bibbs, who got the handoff and was running off left tackle.

“I still don’t remember it,’’ Brenner said. “They told me that I pulled and I hit a guy and then I got hit and then I got hit again and just dropped. It was boom-boom, two hits real close together.’’

Brenner was face down and motionless for a full minute before he gained enough conscious to talk, even if he had no idea what he was saying. He was placed onto a cart and wheeled in to the team headquarters before he was moved to the trainer’s room with the aid of two men.

“It is scary," Kubiak told reporters following practice. “Looked like he got caught in a pile, went down face first, that’s what I saw. He was talking to me and Greek (trainer Steve Antonopulos) the whole time. We’ll evaluate him and see where he’s at."

He was then taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

A couple days later, Brenner was waived-injured and spent the entire season on injured reserve.

“Sam is a very gregarious, open, big-hearted human being,’’ said David Canter, Brenner’s agent. “If you have never met Sam Brenner and you happened to bump into him in a restaurant, within 5 minutes he could be your best friend.''

Each year, Canter takes all of his clients and friends to Las Vegas. His clients include the likes of Olivier Vernon, Sean Smith, Eric Weddle, Jared Odrick and Demarcus Lawrence to name a few.

"A lot of people have never met each other,'' Canter said. "Sam is literally the main attraction. Everybody wants to hang out with Sam. Everybody wants to talk to Sam. Everybody wants to take a picture with Sam. Everybody loves Sam. And I think that's a big part of why he stuck in the NFL against all odds. I don't think anyone in that locker room would say a negative thing about the guy.''

Brenner, Canter said, was the type who never had a bad day. That would change after his traumatic brain injury. And let there be no doubt that's what a concussion is, a traumatic brain injury. Besides the migraines and blurred state of mind, Brenner also experienced a loss of appetite – he lost 20 pounds, although he’s gained most of it back in the last two months – and irritability.

The big-hearted and friendly Brenner was now testing his girlfriend’s patience.

“She told me, ‘You’re way different,’’’ Brenner said. “I would snap at her. Things that wouldn’t bother me before would set me off. She told me I had definitely changed. But I’m feeling way better now and those symptoms have gone away. I’ve been symptom-free for a couple weeks.''

Monday, just before the Broncos would hold Kubiak's press conference in the team auditorium, Brenner finished up his physical that in a different way was just as newsworthy.

“I just now met with the doc and he cleared me for contact,'' Brenner said. "Obviously, we’re not going to do that but I’ve been in the weight room and my workouts have been ramping up. I’ve been moving, doing some non-contact stuff, been able to run on the treadmill, all that stuff. Going through all that without having any symptoms was a big step.’’

Brenner is the second guard in Broncos history known to have suffered the type of concussion that forced him to miss the entire season. The first was Ben Hamilton, a five-year starter before the left guard went down during training camp of 2007.

Hamilton returned to play three more seasons, two as a starting left guard again for the Broncos and 2010 with the Seattle Seahawks.

For his part, Brenner said he will take a couple more weeks to contemplate whether to keep playing.

“I’m going to sit down and talk with my family, everybody before we really make a decision,’’ he said.

If he does decide to play on, Brenner would be under the Broncos’ control as a restricted free agent.

Copyright 2016 KUSA