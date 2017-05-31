Former Bronco linebacker Tom Graham dies

(Photo: Courtesy Denver Broncos)

KUSA—Tom Graham, a former Denver Broncos linebacker who led the team in tackles at the advent of the Orange Crush era, died Tuesday night following a lengthy battle with brain cancer.

“It was a blessing it wasn’t overnight and we got to spend time with him,’’ said Daniel Graham, Tom’s son and a former Broncos’ tight end. “I’m thankful to have had 38 years with him.’’

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has documented 224 sets of fathers and sons who played in the NFL, but only one – Tom and Daniel Graham – each played for the Broncos.

“I’m proud to be part of that with him,’’ Daniel said.

Broncos are saddened to learn of the passing of former LB Tom Graham ('72-74). A proud member of alumni assoc. and a friend to many w/team. pic.twitter.com/AV9Cyoiw6R — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) May 31, 2017

(Photo: Courtesy Denver Broncos)

Tom Graham was a middle linebacker whom the Broncos selected in the fourth round out of Oregon in 1972. In his first two NFL seasons, Graham led the Broncos in tackles with 73 (plus three sacks and two interceptions) in 1972 and 95 in 1973.

“I had no idea,’’ Daniel Graham said when told of his father’s exploits. “It speaks to how humble he was. My dad retired before I was born. It lets me know what kind of player he was. Stats don’t lie, we all know that.’’

In 1974, Tom Graham gave way to a first-round draft pick named Randy Gradishar. Graham was traded at midseason to Kansas City before becoming a three-year starter for the San Diego Chargers.

Through it all, Tom Graham kept his family in the Denver area. Daniel Graham played at Thomas Jefferson High School in Denver, then at the University of Colorado, where he won the John Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end his senior year of 2001.

Daniel Graham was the first-round draft choice of the defending champion New England Patriots in 2002, then signed in 2007 with the Broncos, where he played three seasons.

In retirement, Tom Graham remained active in the Broncos’ alumni association. He started his own product license company that for a brief time included “Orange Crush 2.0” T-shirts during the Broncos’ 2015 Super Bowl season.

“He always had something going on,’’ Dan Graham said.

Tom Graham had been diagnosed with Glioblastoma, a common form of malignant brain tumor.

“All this started the night before the Broncos won the Super Bowl,’’ Dan Graham said, referring to the team’s 24-10 victory against Carolina on Feb. 7, 2016. “We went into the hospital that night. And they told us with chemo and radiation we give him 12 to 15 months. And we’re at about 15, 16 months right now.’’

Daniel Graham said his family is in the process of finalizing memorial service details.

© 2017 KUSA-TV