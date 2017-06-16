Good-natured Lynch says Parks could have posted different plays

ENGLEWOOD - Paxton Lynch good naturedly downplayed a practice video publicly submitted by safety Will Parks.

Although the Broncos’ quarterback does think his draft-class mate could use a social media editor.

Lynch unknowingly was at the center of Park’s much-talked about Snapchat posting two weeks ago of two practice plays. In the two plays, Lynch overthrew an open receiver on one and underthrew a receiver on the other.

Parks was in coverage on the two plays and said that’s why he posted the plays – not to show up Lynch.

“I got tagged on Twitter or something, and I was, ‘What is this?’’’ Lynch said in a sit-down interview with 9News this week. “I know it had gone out and I clicked and I had seen it and I had seen a couple of plays and I was like, ‘What about my deeps balls I completed that day?’

“But it’s all right. I think Will is -- he’s just kind of that guy who always doing Snapchat at whatnot so when he’s grinding you know. Whenever he’s just hanging out, doing his thing he’s always on Snapchat so that’s just kind of how it is nowadays. People are always posting stuff so I can’t blame him. I don’t think he meant any harm by it.’’

Did Parks apologize to Lynch?

“Yeah, he did,’’ Lynch said in his first public comment about the Parks’ post. “He came up to me and said sorry, but we’ll see. Maybe later on down the road I’ll get him on a couple plays and put it on mine.’’

It does appear Parks was so focused on what he was doing, he didn’t think that the two incompletions might not look favorably upon his quarterback.

“Right. I don’t think he meant any harm by it,’’ Lynch said. “We’ll move on and it’ll be all right. It won’t be the last time I throw an incompletion.’’

© 2017 KUSA-TV