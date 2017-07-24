May 23, 2017; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly (6) and running back Jamaal Charles (28) speak during organized training activities at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

ENGLEWOOD - Perhaps, the biggest surprise to the Broncos’ injury list announced Monday was a player who didn’t make it.

The Broncos placed rookie quarterback Chad Kelly (wrist), rookie tight end Jake Butt (knee) and veteran outside linebacker Shaq Barrett (hip) on their non-football injury (NFI) list while placing second-year defensive tackle Kyle Peko (foot) on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Those players can attend meetings and rehab their injuries but they cannot practice. Missing from any kind of practice-eliminating injury list were defensive end Adam Gotsis, running back Jamaal Charles and center Matt Paradis.

Gotsis’ absence from the injury list was especially encouraging as the 2016 second-round draft pick underwent an arthroscopic knee surgery on June 15, the final day of the Broncos’ offseason program.

Charles (knee) and Paradis (hips) missed the entire offseason program to rehab from their injuries but they have been cleared to participate in camp.

Kelly and Butt were classified as having “non-football” injuries because their physical setbacks occurred prior to joining the Broncos and the NFL. Barrett was designated on NFI because he suffered his hip injury while working out on his own.

Peko received the PUP designation because he suffered his broken foot during the Broncos’ minicamp session on June 13.

Butt and Barrett are not expected to contribute until sometime during the regular season. Peko could be back in two or three weeks, depending on how his bone heals.

Kelly’s status means Kyle Sloter, an undrafted rookie from Northern Colorado, will be the Broncos’ No. 3 quarterback when camp opens Thursday.

