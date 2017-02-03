Hall of Fame travesty: Bowlen not up for election

Pat Bowlen is one of 10 Hall of Fame candidates as contributor (Photo: KUSA)

HOUSTON - Now they’ve done it. The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s bias against Broncos has been robbing Denver players of their bronze busts for years, but now the larceny has extended to beloved owner Pat Bowlen.

The 48-member Hall of Fame voting committee will gather here Saturday to elect two contributor candidates, one senior candidate and up to five modern-era candidates.

The contributor committee inexplicably, and outrageously, nominated active Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones instead of Bowlen, who stepped aside from day-to-day duties in 2011, as one of its two candidates, along with former commissioner Paul Tagliabue.

“I think Pat’s high on the pipeline based on what I heard,’’ Tagliabue said. “As you know I think he was one of the most instrumental owners that I ever worked with in my 37 years of working as an outside counsel and as commissioner. I’m really hopeful that he comes to the head of the line.’’

Tagliabue is deserving of Hall of Fame election Saturday. Jones would have been deserving five years after he resigns. But the fact he is getting voted on for the Hall of Fame before Bowlen is a travesty.

Bowlen, with help from Jones – not the other way around – is why the NFL became a gargantuan entity through its television network rights fees. Bowlen brought in Fox in 1994 and NBC Sunday Night Football in 2006.

See ya later, baseball as the National Pastime.

“If you look at the league, I mentioned Pat and Jerry and (former Eagles owner) Norman Braman as being very important to me in getting people to buy in to change,’’ Tagliabue said. “Pat and Norman came in earlier. They had come in ‘84, ‘85. Jerry came in in ‘89, I came in in 89. So in some ways Pat was the bridge between the old-timers, the Modells and the Rooneys and the newcomers. From that standpoint he was almost unique. He was a bridge. And Lamar Hunt was a bridge, too, but Lamar is already in the Hall of Fame.’’

Know why Bowlen isn’t already in the Hall of Fame? The problem is not, as so many have claimed, an East Coast Bias that plagues the Hall of Fame. It’s a Broncos Bias.

Check it out. The Broncos have made 22 playoff appearances since 1977, 18 since Bowlen bought the team in 1984. They have appeared in eight Super Bowls, (seven with Bowlen) winning three (the first two with Bowlen in control). Yet they have just four Hall of Famers: John Elway, Gary Zimmerman, Floyd Little and Shannon Sharpe. Compare this to other franchises that have been considerably less successful.

The St. Louis/Arizona Cardinals, who have never been anywhere near the East Coast, have made the playoffs just eight times since 1960. They have played in just one Super Bowl and have no championships.

Yet the mostly sad-sack Cardinals have five Hall of Fame players who started playing after 1960, one more than the Broncos.

The Buffalo Bills, who have 17 playoff appearances, four Super Bowls appearances – four less than the Broncos—and ZERO Super Bowl titles (although Lou Saban did coach them to two AFL titles in 1964-65) have 10.

The Kansas City Chiefs have 19 playoff appearances but only twice reached the Super Bowl, none since the 1969 season. Again, zero Super Bowl games in 47 years. Yet, they have 11 Hall of Famers, seven more than the Broncos. Unbelievable.

On the Left Coast, the San Diego Chargers were in the AFL Championship every year from 1960-65 and have three Hall of Famers from that span. That’s fine. But since 1965, they’ve put five players in Hall even though they have just 13 playoff appearances and one Super Bowl game – in which they got crushed by the 49ers.

The snub of so many Broncos is so outrageous, the senior/contributor committees should nominate a Bronco every year for the next five or six years until the injustice is rectified.

Starting with Pat Bowlen.

“I would certainly hope so, but it’s not up to me,’’ Tagliabue said.

(© 2017 KUSA)