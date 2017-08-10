Harris, rookie Sloter leads Broncos past Bears, 24-17 in preseason opener

Chris Harris after his Pick-Six just minutes into the game. (Photo: Dennis Wierzbicki)

CHICAGO - Sometimes, you can tell in three plays.

Three plays are all first-year Denver Broncos’ head coach Vance Joseph needed to realize he inherited a really good defense. Three plays are all the Denver defense and the No Fly Zone needed to show their old coach John Fox the Chicago Bears’ new quarterback had no shot.

On the third play of the Broncos’ opening preseason game, Bears quarterback Mike Glennon dropped back in the pocket, was harassed by outside linebacker Kasim Edebali, who was starting in place of Von Miller, and simply threw it up for grabs in quadruple coverage.

Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr., a three-time Pro Bowler and defending first-team All Pro selection, caught the pop-up pass at midfield and ran untouched to the end zone for a 50-yard interception return.

The Broncos were up 7-0. Take the rest of the night off, guys.

The Bears went ahead thanks to rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky but the Broncos had their own rookies in quarterback Kyle Sloter and running De’Angelo Henderson to rally back for a 24-17 win in the preseason opener for both teams before only 43,946 at Soldier Field.

The second half became an impressive battle of two rookie quarterbacks: Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and Sloter, an undrafted afterthought from Northern Colorado.

Trubisky rallied the Bears from a 10-0 deficit to 17-10 fourth quarter lead by completing 13 of 14 for 123 yards at one point. Sloter followed by completing 4 of 5 for 70 yards including a game-tying, 47-yard touchdown to wide-open rookie Isaiah McKenzie.

On third down and the Broncos just trying to get in long field goal position for Brandon McManus, Henderson burst up the middle for a 41-yard touchdown inside the 2-minute warning.

In The Great Quarterback Competition, Trevor Siemian completed 6 of 7 passes for 51 yards. He generated 3 points in three possessions. Paxton Lynch was 6 of 9 for 42 yards with no points in four possessions. Lynch also scrambled four times for 11 yards.

Can Sloter get some love? Perhaps, on the practice squad he can if he makes it that far. Sloter has done nothing but complete passes during his rare, third-team reps in the offseason and training camp and he stepped it up when the lights were on Thursday night.

Denver’s second-string defense continue to apply pressure on Glennon and Mark Sanchez, holding the Bears scoreless late in the second quarter when Trubisky engineered a 50-yard touchdown drive in the final 1:42 of the game.

Trubisky was 4 of 4 for 24 yards in his opening series, including a 2-yard touchdown flip to a wide open Victory Cruz, the former New York Giants’ star.

Siemian, the Broncos starting quarterback, overcame his own protection breakdowns to engineer a 10-play, 60-yard drive before settling for a Brandon McManus field goal on the Broncos’ first offensive possession.

The drive started with Siemian hanging on to the ball a tick too long as he looked for an open receiver and Bears’ edge rusher Leonard Floyd beat new Broncos right tackle Menelik Watson for a 7-yard sack.

But C.J. Anderson, who had a nice opening drive, got 6 yards back on his first carry and then Siemian drilled a hook pattern to a well-covered Demaryius Thomas for 11 yards and the first down.

The drive reached the Bears’ 20, but on third-and-7, Siemian was lucky to get rid of the ball in the face of a fierce pass rush and McManus booted a 38-yard field goal.

Anderson rushed for 21 yards on five carries on the opening drive. He came out and was replaced by Stevan Ridley.

