In Joseph, Broncos went for best locker room leader, not coordinator

HOUSTON, TX - CIRCA 2011: In this handout image provided by the NFL, Vance Joseph of the Houston Texans poses for his NFL headshot circa 2011 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images) (Photo: Handout, 2011 NFL)

ENGLEWOOD - It’s obvious to all the Denver Broncos did not pick their new head coach on coordinator proficiency alone.

The NFL playoffs have reinforced Kyle Shanahan is a much better offensive coordinator than Vance Joseph was as a defensive coordinator.

Yet, Aqib Talib was a reason why the Broncos picked Joseph instead of Shanahan to be their next head coach. Not just Talib, but Derek Wolfe, Emmanuel Sanders, Shane Ray, T.J. Ward, Virgil Green, C.J. Anderson, Brandon Marshall and Chris Harris Jr.

The Broncos’ locker room is filled with characters. Strong, one-of-a-kind personalities. Emotional, competitive players who speak their mind first, dismiss the consequences later.

The locker room of these personalities appeared to become unglued near season’s end.

“I don’t think it was ungluing,’’ Broncos’ general manager John Elway said in a sit down interview with 9News this week. “Here’s what I think it was: I think it was frustration. Everybody wanted to get back to the playoffs and everybody wanted to win. There was a frustration level there that we weren’t playing as well offensively as we wanted to. And it wasn’t because of lack of effort or anything like that. Anytime you have a championship team and we struggle and we went through some weeks like we went through you’re going to have frustration.

“So people want to say it was offense against defense. No, it was a frustration level and the fact that we weren’t playing as well as we needed to play offensively. The defense was holding up their end and we weren’t playing as well offensively so that creates frustration. That’s normal in a locker room especially when have strong personalities like we do.

“But to be able to win, and win championships, you’ve got to have those strong personalities. The thing is that frustration level shows you how much they want to win. That’s why we have such a great locker room.’’

Fairly or unfairly, rightly or wrongly, the Broncos’ head coach search committee led by Elway believed Joseph was the better leader for its challenging locker room than Shanahan. Only time will tell if the Broncos picked the right guy.

“Vance understood,’’ Elway said. “We talked about it. He understands what we have in that locker room. That’s why he’s the perfect guy. He’s gotten along with every personality.’’

This is not to suggest Kyle Shanahan couldn’t have led the Broncos’ group of characters. The Broncos were extremely impressed during his interview. He was a close second to getting the head job.

But Adam Jones, who once went by the moniker, “Pacman,” had arguably his two best seasons as an NFL cornerback when Joseph was his secondary coach at Cincinnati. Miami defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has arguably been the league’s most controversial on-field player since he entered the league in 2010. He was named second-team All Pro this season.

“I think those guys are needed,’’ Joseph said. “It’s a tough game. It’s a long season. And it takes tough guys to win football games. I’m not opposed to those guys as long as they’re not directly hurting our team’s success. So it’s a fine line between being yourself and not being compliant.

“I tell guys all the time, I welcome selfish behavior when you’re getting ready to be the best player you can be. But as a team it has to be selfless. I enjoy good players. If it’s Suh or Adam Jones, they both played for me. They’re both friends of mine and there’s a great respect there. I understand those guys and they understand me. I don’t foresee any problems in the locker room at all.’’

