In the end, there was no meltdown as Broncos are 1-0

Cornerback Aqib Talib #21 of the Denver Broncos celebrates a missed field goal to win the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 11, 2017 (Photo: Justin Edmonds, 2017 Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD - It was a strange vibe for victory around Denver Broncos headquarters here Tuesday.

The Broncos beat the Chargers on Monday night, yet no one felt good about a near total collapse.

Still, thanks to Shelby Harris, the Broncos are undefeated going into their week 2 showdown – that’s right, a showdown -- with the Dallas Cowboys.

“I’ll say this: It’s a hard league,’’ Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said at the first post-regular season game press conference of his career Tuesday. “Every (win) you get, especially at home in the division, it’s a good win.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders #10 of the Denver Broncos runs with the ball in the third quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 11, 2017 (Photo: Dustin Bradford, 2017 Getty Images)

“Absolutely, we want to finish better than that. That was sloppy and not who we want to be, but ultimately it is a win first against a really good opponent. Philip Rivers is a special quarterback. You give him a chance from half the field, it’s going to be a tough chore for you. A win is a win. We’ll take it. No apologies for that—none.”

You had to like what you saw from the Broncos offense. For three quarters. You had to like what you saw from the Denver D. For three quarters.

Quarterback Trevor Siemian #13 of the Denver Broncos celebrates a touchdown with Garett Bolles #72 in the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High (Photo: Dustin Bradford, 2017 Getty Images)

We all thought we would know what kind of team the Broncos have after game 1. But we still don’t know.

More should be known in five days.

Yes, the Cowboys were 13-3 last year and have so much star power in Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Dez Bryant and Jason Witten. And Jerry Jones.

But the Broncos have the magic of Mile High. Bring on them Cowboys.

© 2017 KUSA-TV